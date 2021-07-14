CADILLAC — A performance of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" by the Cadillac Footliters is being held at the Raven Social on July 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50, and half of the proceeds will be donated to the Oasis Family Resource Center, a non-profit organization that provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse and their children.
Gingy, one of the characters in "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," is being played by actor Sally Goggin. She said the story is a recounting of the female experience, centering around the idea that women often remember a certain time and place based on what outfit they wore.
"It's all pretty much monologues about different things that happen in women's lives that we can all identify with regarding clothes," she said. "Everything from your first bra, to high heeled shoes, to purses, to a wedding gown or a prom dress."
Because the show centers around clothing, Oasis Donor Relations Coordinator Cyndy Vogt said it connected well with their Second Chance Resale Store.
"You know, with that particular play that they're doing, it's very woman-focused in terms of the stories that they're telling," she said. "So again, you know, there's just that wonderful natural link, that, you know, we certainly are very female-focused in the work that we do with domestic violence and sexual assault."
The show features an all-female cast, and almost a quarter of the group are brand new to Footliters.
"The cast is wonderful," Goggin said. "They're all incredibly talented."
Donating half of the proceeds from the first performance could be a way to bring community members to the show, in Goggin's opinion, especially those who are supporters of Oasis. Partnering with a non-profit organization connects with her description of the Footliters mission.
"Our our motto is to enrich the community, and entertain and engage with the community as well," she said. "So enrich, engage, entertain, and I think that's what we're doing when we do a production like this with another organization."
Attending the show is a way to bring attention and donations to Oasis, but Vogt believes it's also an opportunity to give back to fellow community members.
"First and foremost, a way that everybody, including the Footliters, can be engaged with us is the donations to second chance," she said. "Because when you donate to Second Chance, then we sell that clothing, and we provide those funds to continue to support the programs and services here in our community."
Through their annual women's luncheon, Goggin has had a connection to Oasis for nearly 20 years. She emcees the event each year with friend Katie Huckle.
"That and taking things to the resale store, and my daughter also worked at the shelter for several months after she graduated from college," she said. "So there, I have connections with Oasis, and I've had friends that worked there, too."
Ticket prices cover hors d'oeurves and dessert, but a cash bar will be available along with a photo booth.
"We'll be there Thursday night," Vogt said. "And we're super excited about it."
Those interested in purchasing a ticket can do so at www.cadillacfootliters.com/tickets.
