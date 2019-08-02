Footliters stages 'Freaky Friday'

CADILLAC — A classic body-switching comedy has come to Cadillac.
In their first just-for-teens-production, the Cadillac Footliters are staging the musical version of "Freaky Friday."
Brooke Kleinsorge, a rising senior, plays the mother, Katherine Blake, and Mia Kadwell, a rising junior, plays the daughter, Ellie Blake.
The lead roles in the story of a mother and teen daughter who switch bodies need a certain kind of performer, according to director Julie VanHaitsma.
The stage musical version of the story has a pop-rock style, so the actors need strong voices—and they also have to nail the body language changes between mother and daughter and back again.
Twenty teens auditioned for "Freaky Friday" and because the number of characters and the size of the ensemble are so large, VanHaitsma was able to cast everybody who auditioned in May.
"It's a very dedicated group of students," VanHaitsma said.
Now entering their second weekend of shows, VanHaitsma said the community has been enjoying the production.
Between the story, humor and music there is "a lot of entertainment value for your ticket," she said.
The Footliters' production of "Freaky Friday" will run three more times; tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee tomorrow as well. Performances are at the Cadillac High School auditorium. Tickets are $12 at the door, but are available for less if purchased online or at a ticket outlet ($11 at https://www.cadillacfootliters.com/tickets/ or $10 at The UPS Store, Brinks Custom Framing, or Horizon Books).
