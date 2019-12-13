CADILLAC — Those looking for some live outdoor entertainment this holiday season are in luck.
For one weekend only — today and Saturday — Cadillac Footliters will perform "Home for the Holidays" at the Market in Cadillac Commons.
Shows both days begin at 7 p.m. but organizers suggest coming a bit early to enjoy some complimentary hot cocoa courtesy of the After 26 Depot Cafe.
Once you park in any of the lots nearby the Market, use the Market entrance nearest After 26 for entry.
While there will be an abundance of heaters in the Market, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.
Tickets are available at the door for $15, and online for $14 at cadillacfootliters.com.
"Home for the Holidays" was underwritten by Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics and Dental Health Professionals.
