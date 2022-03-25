CADILLAC — You can dance. You can jive. Having the time of your life at the Cadillac Footliters performance of Mamma Mia.
The family-friendly show is an adaptation of hit songs from Swedish pop group ABBA and will be running the weekends of April 8 to 10 and 14 to 16.
Ticket prices will vary depending on when and where they’re purchased. For those who buy in advance at a local ticket outlet like Brinks Art and Frame, Horizon Books and The UPS Store, the cost is $12.
Tickets purchased in advance online at the Footliters website are available for $14, and those purchased at the door are $15.
Mamma Mia will be the first musical performed by the Footliters since COVID-19, and it will also be one of the biggest shows they’ve put on with around 60 cast members, according to marketing team member, and dancing queen, Jenni Kirt.
There are named characters, like mother and daughter Donna and Sophie, but most of the cast is designated for the large dance ensembles that pop up throughout the show.
“So there are a lot of moving parts in the cast,” Kirt said. “But it’s coming together really well.”
The show was actually in the works pre-COVID but had to be put on hold, but it was in high demand for several seasons.
“It has been the most requested show, and so there’s a lot of excitement, and a lot of community involvement with this,” Kirt said. “So we’re really excited about it.”
An island off the coast of Greece is the setting for the Mamma Mia story line. A young woman becomes engaged and wants to invite her father for the nuptials; however, she doesn’t exactly know who her father is.
What follows is a mother and daughter navigating life and love together, with a musical twist.
“It’s kind of a mother-daughter, fun story,” Kirt said. “So there’s lots of music. There’s a lot of dancing, but acting in between, and it’s a really fun, upbeat show.”
Traditionally, the Footliters perform in the Cadillac High School auditorium, but due to recent construction, they’re holding the performance at the Elenbaas Performing Arts Pavilion.
Another first-time addition to this year’s musical is pre-show dinner and drinks. Outside the pavilion, Primos BBQ and the Tap Truck will be serving food and beverages for community members attending the show.
“So we’re really excited about that opportunity for those coming to watch the show to be able to come over to McBain and enjoy dinner and drinks ahead of time before it shows,” Kirt said. “So that’s something new for us and we’re really, really excited about that.”
Kirt said having the addition of refreshments will help to make the event feel like a special night out for families.
“You want to go out, have a nice dinner and drinks before you go to a show,” she said. “And so we’re hoping to help provide that whole evening event, rather than them having to kind of figure that out on their own.”
More information on the Cadillac Footliters upcoming shows and available tickets for Mamma Mia can be found on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.