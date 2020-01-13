LAKE CITY — Missaukee County owns the land under and the building used by the Ardis Missaukee District Library.
But not for long, if a proposed agreement between the county and the district library goes through.
County commissioners are considering a proposal to sell the land and the building to the district library for $1. The library’s insured value is $1,562,776.
The county and the library are separate entities. Approximately 20 years ago, when the district library — which receives its own millage — was still young, the county facilitated the library gift from Dr. Ardis. The county owns the real estate and the building that the district library uses.
But that means the county is on the hook for repairs to the building and any other issues that might come up. Meanwhile, the district library is doing well financially, County Administrator Precia Garland told county commissioners Thursday during their finance committee meeting.
“The county has researched this issue and determined the time has come for the Missaukee District Library to take possession of its land and facility by deeding it to the Library for $1,‘ Garland wrote in a memo to commissioners. The proposed deal, which was worked out in conversation with the library’s attorney and the recommendation of the commissioners’ buildings and grounds committee, would transfer the building and several lots, including all of lot two, on which part of the Veterans’ Park is located. However, the county would have a permanent easement for the park. The county will pay $500 annually for utilities for the park.
During Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting, county commissioners asked additional questions about the veteran’s park. They were told that there is still a lot of space left on the monuments for veterans’ names to be etched and that the monument won’t run out of space anytime soon.
As part of the deal, the county will provide title insurance at a cost of $2,563 based on the library’s $1.5 million value.
Commissioners asked Garland to look into what would happen to the property if the district library should ever cease to exist. They were hoping for an answer before the next board meeting, during which they are expected to vote on the proposed transfer.
There are a number of deed restrictions attached to the property, including one that the property would revert to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation if it ever stopped being a library, but the foundation rescinded that deed restriction a number of years ago, Garland told the Cadillac News. The remaining deed restrictions are mostly about maintenance and upkeep.
The regularly scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. in the Missaukee County Annex building.
