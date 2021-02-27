CADILLAC — It's been a few years since Jeff Swanson, owner of Swanson Construction Services in Cadillac, has been called out to deal with an ice dam on someone's roof.
Swanson said over the last three winters, snow and ice melted before building up to the point of forming an ice dam. This year there has been significant snow accumulation that has stuck around for several weeks, allowing ice to build up and water to pool up on roofs.
"It's because of the recent cold snap we've had," said Swanson, who started receiving calls last Friday from customers. "And from the length of the winter and the amount of snow accumulation we've had. It's all happening right now. Things will start to thaw out from this point on."
Between the frigid temperatures outside and the heat cranked inside, conditions are ripe for the formation of ice dams. While icicles hanging from the roof may look pretty, they could be a sign of something ugly destroying your house.
“Ice dams can be a serious issue in Michigan, especially in homes with poor insulation,‘ said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Ice dams form when heat inside the house enters the attic and melts snow on the roof. The melted snow drips down your roof and re-freezes when it reaches the colder eaves (the part of the roof that overhangs the wall). This ice accumulation is called an ice dam. As more melted snow travels down the roof, it begins to re-freeze sooner, pushing its way under the shingles. The water then finds holes in the roof decking — between sheets of plywood or around nails — and begins to drip into your attic.
“Once the water is inside your house, it can cause paint to peel, floors to warp, and soggy insulation that could lead to mold and mildew,‘ Woodland said. “Additionally, ice dams can cause major damage to the roof by loosening shingles or tearing off gutters.‘
Swanson said brown spots in the ceiling that grow in size could be an indication of water damage caused by an ice dam. He said the problem has to be addressed immediately, or mold can form in those areas.
Typically, Swanson said stick-built homes tend not to have as many problems with ice dams because they have steeper roof inclines. Structures with more shallow roof inclines, such as modular homes and mobile homes, are at greater risk of forming ice dams.
According to AAA, the key to ice dam prevention is to keep your roof the same temperature as your eaves. There are several ways to accomplish this before snow begins accumulating:
• Increase attic ventilation through the use of soffit, gable and ridge vents to help circulate air through the attic, ensuring a consistent temperature.
• Examine your insulation to make sure it’s not blocking the vents and check its depth.
• Prevent heat from escaping into your attic by ensuring all attic ducts are sealed and properly insulated and any exhaust fans lead outdoors, not to the attic.
• Consult a professional if your attic is a living space, you need vents installed or insulation added.
• Remove snow from the first 3+ feet of the roof when possible to safely do so.
“Removing the first 3+ feet of snow off the roof gives the melting snow and ice a place to go without having it accumulate right at the gutter line,‘ said Derek Michalak, Claims Manager for AAA.
For snow removal, AAA recommends hiring a professional to ensure the safety of everyone involved, but for capable homeowners who don’t wish to hire someone, using a telescoping roof rake, which is built like a reverse shovel, and staying clear of the falling snow is an alternative option. Additionally, it is wise to keep the gutters as clear as possible from snow and debris to help prevent ice from forming and water from spilling over.
“AAA never recommends that homeowners get up on the roof and shovel snow off,‘ Michalak said. “And when utilizing a roof rake, keep in mind that you are pulling snow off the roof. Make sure no one is underneath the location you are working on and that there is no fragile vegetation or objects that can be damaged by the weight of the falling snow. Always watch out for overhead power lines when doing any type of home maintenance and stay away from that area.‘
If an ice dam has already formed, AAA recommends that homeowners do not attempt to remove it themselves. It is a dangerous task to remove ice, and if not done properly homeowners risk causing more damage to their home and themselves. Instead, hire a professional contractor with experience removing ice dams to ensure it is done properly and safely.
Swanson said one of the most important things to remember is that a homeowner doesn't need to replace their entire roof if they notice some water seeping into their home from an ice dam, despite what some unscrupulous contractors may claim.
"Don't get taken advantage of," Swanson said. "If it doesn't leak in the summer during a driving rain, it's not a faulty roof."
While it's too late to take preventative measures this winter, Swanson concurred with AAA that being proactive before the snow arrives is the best way to prevent an ice dam. He said preventatives measures include placing heat tape in areas of the roof where ice dams have formed in the past. Other products such as "roof tablets" melt ice that has already formed. Swanson said the key is to break up the dam to create a passage for the water to flow down to the gutters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.