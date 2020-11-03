CADILLAC — If the events that have transpired in 2020 have proven anything in this world, it's that the old Yiddish adage still holds true — "Man Plans, and God Laughs."
Uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the COVID-19 crisis, upcoming presidential election and potential for social unrest have many people canceling their holiday plans and experts in all manner of fields unable to make reliable predictions about what's likely to happen next.
A recent survey conducted by AAA found that the pandemic and presidential election are key influencers in how comfortable people feel about traveling in the coming months.
According to the Consumer Pulse survey, the majority of Michigan travelers (78%) are concerned about traveling this holiday season, due to the pandemic, although about 45% said they were more comfortable traveling now compared to earlier this year, when the pandemic began.
One-in-five Michigan residents (21%) plan to travel this holiday season; that’s half as many as last year, however, one in seven (14%) have yet to decide if they will take a trip.
“While many will prefer to stay home this holiday season, some Michigan residents are more willing to travel than they were earlier this year,‘ said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson of the AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether that confidence is based on more education about COVID-19 or simply a need to get out, AAA urges all travelers to follow the safety advice of the CDC and work with a trusted travel advisor.‘
An unscientific Cadillac News online poll of people in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties found that 30.4% of respondents reported canceling or postponing holiday travel this year, with all citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for their change in plans. Potential social unrest was a secondary concern for some of the respondents.
Of those who didn't outright cancel or postpone their plans, 22.2% said they've significantly changed their holiday routines in light of the crisis.
"We are having a much smaller immediate family gathering," one respondent wrote. "We usually have 18 to 20 for dinner at our house or one of my sister's houses. We are each having our own Thanksgiving dinner with my parents coming to our house," wrote another.
Pandemic aside, almost a fifth (18%) of Michiganders say they have postponed travel plans due to the presidential election. Of those who said they canceled or postponed travel this holiday season due to the presidential election, 50% said they had safety concerns, 38% were worried about potential impacts on the economy, 32% were worried about potential political unrest, and 28% wanted to be in town to vote.
The majority of Michigan residents (72%) say they are most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicles. This mode of transportation provides more personal control over cleanliness and social distancing. Auto travel tends to be more affordable due to lower gas prices and allows drivers to be more flexible with the timing of their trip, according to AAA.
Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said it's very difficult to make long-term predictions about gasoline price trends during the holiday season because of the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and election.
"It's normally a much more controlled environment," DeHaan said, "but everything I look at (to make predictions) is tied up in a large amount of uncertainty right now."
When the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first reached the U.S., DeHaan said gas prices dropped dramatically as the number of drivers on the roadway decreased due to statewide lockdowns.
Those prices moderated somewhat in the summer but are still quite low compared to prices this time last year, which were 33 cents more per gallon in Michigan, DeHaan said.
If the pandemic worsens, it's possible gasoline prices will drop once again, although DeHaan said he doubts they will dip to spring levels.
During a typical year, DeHaan said the factors that tend to affect gas prices most are somewhat predictable, such as hurricanes, supply issues and refineries shutting down. Despite the fact that hurricane activity reached historic levels this year, DeHaan said the impact on gas prices was mitigated to a large degree by the disruptions in gas usage. Any other year, problems caused by hurricanes would have had a much more noticeable impact on prices, DeHaan said.
Another factor that may cause prices to fluctuate is the presidential election.
DeHaan said which candidate voters elect could have great implications for the future of gasoline prices and how much motorists will spend to fill their tank.
President Donald Trump’s policies are generally regarded as populist and pro-business, while perhaps marginalizing environmental factors, DeHaan said. Trump is likely to keep the status quo on the oil industry, keeping prices at the pump lower.
A Joe Biden presidency would favor more environmental controls with respect to drilling and emissions, increasing fuel mileage standards, alternative vehicle power like electricity, expanded tax credits benefiting fuel-efficient vehicle owners, and evolving from fossil fuels, DeHaan said. Under this agenda, gas prices are more likely to be impacted. If Biden curtails production such as shutting down existing production, gas prices could climb significantly.
Yet another unknown is the level of unease people will have about traveling after the election. With businesses in some urban centers around the country boarding up in expectation of some sort of looting after the election, DeHaan said gasoline use and travelers may decline, leading to further declines in prices at the pump.
On the other hand, it's also possible that there will be an increase in the people who travel this holiday season, especially those who have been working and attending school from home.
According to the AAA survey, almost half of Michiganders (47%), with access to virtual work or school, say they are more likely to travel this fall due to the flexibility of these virtual options. The majority of these respondents (71%) say they work from home more often, due to the pandemic. A quarter (25%) have someone in the household who has attended virtual school.
While there are a lot of variables at play this year, DeHaan said his gut feeling is that prices will continue to hover around the $2 mark through the holidays.
