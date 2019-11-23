For Thanksgiving meals, Wednesday is the new Thursday

CADILLAC — The loss of Shepherd's Table, the long-standing hot meal program at First Baptist Church that also served and delivered hundreds of meals every Thanksgiving, will be keenly felt this year.
But there's also another Thanksgiving hot-meal option in town that's rapidly growing. The catch? This one is on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, instead of Thanksgiving Day.
Resurrection Life Church's Thanksgiving Dinner program was new in 2018.
"We had about 400 people come through," said Dan Klotz, lead pastor at Resurrection Life Church (9127 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac). But church leaders are hoping to more than double the number of people they serve this year.
"We're hoping to feed 1,000 people," Klotz told the Cadillac News.
Many of those people may be former Shepherd's Table diners and volunteers; Chad Zaucha, lead pastor at First Baptist Church, said he's been directing people interested in the meal and in volunteering at Thanksgiving, to the Resurrection Life Church Thanksgiving Dinner.
The church's Thanksgiving dinner is supported by Ebel's, Klotz said. Volunteers also make the event possible; Klotz anticipates between 80 and 100 volunteers will help put on the Thanksgiving dinner.
"I think we're good on volunteers," Klotz said. "Obviously if someone wants to come ... if we've got something for them to do, we'll put them to work."
First Baptist Church's longtime Shepherd's Table ministry ended in March when the long-time director of the program retired. The church shifted part of its food ministry to Higher Ground, through Love, INC, which offers a hot meal alongside parenting and life skills classes.
But the other part of First Baptist Church's food ministry, King's Storehouse, is still going strong. And that means families can get ingredients for their own Thanksgiving dinner.
Friday, the storehouse gave out 115 turkeys and Zaucha said he anticipates giving out another 70 next week.
"There's still many avenues by which food is being delivered and given out," Zaucha said. "It just looks different."
Thanksgiving Meal Options
Wednesday, Nov. 27
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Resurrection Life Church
9127 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac
Thursday, Nov. 28
American Legion, Cadillac
For veterans and their families
RSVP by Nov. 26 to Ritchie Harris (231) 775-6500
Church of the First Born
310 South Higbee Street, Reed City
Noon to 2 p.m.
RanDees
106 E. Church Street, Tustin
Free walk-in dinner while supplies last "to anyone who does not have a place to go."
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Osceola County Commission on Aging / Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Meal delivery for seniors
Call (231) 734-5559 for information
