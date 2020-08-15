CADILLAC — When a visitor rings the doorbell at Mary Vollmar and Mark Rhodes' home in Cadillac, a light flashes inside the house to let them know someone is there.
Born deaf, Vollmar and Rhodes can't hear when people knock on the door or press a traditional doorbell that makes a noise, which is why they must rely on a visual signal.
The couple started dating in 2018 after Vollmar's husband of 32 years, Tim, who also was born deaf, passed away.
Relying primarily on sign language to communicate with each other, family members, and their medical care providers, Vollmar and Rhodes said they don't often have to read lips but sometimes there are circumstances that require it.
For instance, when going to the store, it's often necessary for them to read the lips of cashiers when they ask questions such as if they're using cash or credit.
Vollmar said another common situation is when she has to pick up medications at the drug store, which requires them to write down the names of her medications. Fortunately, Vollmar said an employee of the drug store she goes to knows sign language, which makes things easier but for many other situations, communicating with people has become much more difficult as a result of mask usage and not being able to read people's lips or see their full facial expressions.
"I carry a book of papers and pen (with me wherever I go)," Vollmar told the Cadillac News. "I write to people a lot."
Trouble communicating with people wearing masks extends also to those who aren't completely deaf but hard of hearing.
Manton resident Jill Sinkel Juliet has cochlear implants that allow her to hear about 80% of what people are saying but only when the room is very quiet. When it's noisy and there's a lot of people around, it's much more difficult for her to hear what individual people are saying.
Recently, Juliet said she was kicked out of a restaurant because of confusion about wearing masks: since she needs to be able to read her husband's lips in order to communicate, and vice versa, Juliet said they can't wear masks. As a result of not wearing masks, they were thrown out of the restaurant, although they eventually were invited back to the establishment, which apologized for the mix-up.
"The mask is so difficult," Juliet said. "I can’t communicate with people now in public unless they don’t have a mask ... It breaks my heart when people say I’m being selfish when I don’t wear a mask when all I want is to communicate with others ... I try to bring someone with me more now when I go in public as I’m uncomfortable going out in public."
Oftentimes, Juliet said she doesn't even realize people are trying to talk to her.
"My son was waving and smiling at everyone and they were trying to talk to me about him and I would reply, 'I can’t hear you as I’m hearing impaired and need to see your lips,'" Juliet said. "Some will wave back and some will keep walking and not one put their mask down unless they know me."
Melissa Deleon, hearing instrument specialist at Long's Hearing Care Systems in Cadillac, said the biggest complaint she's been hearing from customers lately is that masks muffle speech and make it much harder for them to understand what others are saying.
Deleon said many of the customers she's seeing right now are people who have been putting off getting hearing aids for years but with masks and physical barriers making it more difficult for them to hear, they can't wait any longer.
The complications of mask usage also extend to the classroom.
Dave Cox, superintendent of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, said seeing people talk is crucial for some students, especially those in special education who are hearing impaired or have difficulty communicating, as well as many children in preschool through fifth grade who are still trying to figure out how to form words to talk.
"They need to see people using their tongue, lips, mouth and teeth when saying certain words," Cox said.
To accommodate these students, Cox said they've ordered specially-made non-fogging transparent masks for teachers to use as needed. Cox said they've also cut out pieces of Plexiglas which teachers and speech therapists can hold in front of their faces when instructing students.
"There's a lot of creativity coming out of all of this," Cox said. "We're trying to figure it out to the best of our abilities."
In general, Juliet asks that people try to be considerate and understanding when they see someone without a mask, because it might be for a completely legitimate reason.
"If someone comes in and keeps saying 'what?' a couple times, it means they can’t hear you," Juliet said. "The masks muffle your words and make it even more difficult ... put cotton balls in your ears then put a mask over your mouth and stand 6 feet or more apart ... Now picture people that can’t hear and older generation that lost their hearing — we are the ones that struggle and causes me to not want to go out in public."
Mary Vollmar's son, Vince, who was not born with a hearing disability, agreed with Juliet that being considerate toward people is key.
"I would say to just be understanding and courteous," Vince said. "If you can write stuff down that is super helpful and realize that deaf people are very animated and like to use their hands and facial expressions. So to reciprocate that would be beneficial."
