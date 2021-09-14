CADILLAC —Jason Baughan just felt something needed to be done to honor the men, women and children who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
As the assistant chief with the Selma Township Fire Department, to say the date holds some weight with him would be understandable. He also is a paraprofessional at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center in the public safety class. All the students he is helping to teach weren’t even alive when the attacks happened.
“(The lead instructor Brett DeAugustine) We do a 9/11 tribute (in class). We got on the topic and showed what happened,” he said. “A lot of the students never heard about it, so it was a real eye-opener. They weren’t alive when it happened. They had some questions and emotions that day.”
Baughan said that got him thinking, and he decided to hold an event that paid tribute to those who lost their lives on that day. With this year’s anniversary marking the 20th anniversary, this was as good a time as any to do something.
Every year on Sept. 11, first responders around the country participate in 9/11 stair climbs or climbing or walking the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,200 steps. The World Trade Center towers were 110 stories before their collapse.
Sometimes this is done in full turnout gear just like the firefighters who responded to the attacks were wearing, according to Baughan. The climb is not a race. Instead, it is a way to honor the firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks.
“I came up with the idea. I had seen fire departments in other states doing it, and I thought it would be a great tribute. It was short notice, but I got some other firefighters to join and quite a few public safety students participated,” he said.
The stair climb/step tribute happened this past Saturday. Those who participated met Saturday morning at the bottom of Diggins Hill. The event was not sponsored by any national foundation or local departments, Baughan said.
Although the tribute came together quickly and there weren’t as many people participating as he hoped, Baughan said he wants to make the event an annual one.
He said one trip up and down Diggins Hill was 955 steps and many students went up multiple times wearing their full gear with air packs, which weigh 40 pounds. He said many students had not ever done something like that wearing full gear, so it was an eye-opening experience.
He also said he split the students up into morning and afternoon groups. Baughan said he walked with both groups. When both groups had finished, he said he had walked more than 4,000 steps.
Diggins Hill worked as a location on short notice, but Baughan said he would like to have it moved to Veterans Memorial Stadium so they can walk up and down the bleachers. With the short notice, Baughan said he wasn’t able to get the logistics worked out for this year’s event.
“It is in its infancy stage and I’m hoping to make it bigger and better. I want to make it an annual event. I think we will do it on a weekend so we can get our public safety students involved,” he said. “They appreciated what I was doing, and I want to make them part of it every year.”
