CADILLAC — Peter Marinoff remembers sharing the news with his mother a few years ago that Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital was named among the top 20 rural hospitals in the United States.
Marinoff, South Region president for Munson Healthcare, said while his mother was happy about the news, she offered the following words of advice: “make sure you get it again.”
Marinoff said his mom’s advice has served for him as a reminder that while receiving awards is great, maintaining a high level of service year after year is what really matters.
Two years and two more awards later, it’s clear that Munson Cadillac Hospital’s commitment to excellence is not a momentary flash in the pan.
For the third year in a row, The Chartis Center for Rural Health has named Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital among the Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals in the nation.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is the only hospital in the state to receive the recognition this year. The hospital received similar recognition in 2022 and 2021.
“Excellence is not easy to achieve and is difficult to maintain,” Marinoff said. “This recognition reflects the dedication our team has to ensuring access to high quality care for our friends, neighbors and community.”
The Chartis Group, a health care advisory and analytics firm based in Portland, Maine, has developed its Hospital Strength INDEX to determine the top hospitals based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators. The INDEX assesses hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
“Across the nation, top rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchick, national leader of Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Cristen Brandsma said hospital staff members at every level have developed a culture centered around providing the highest-quality care to patients.
She said they track patient engagement and outcomes through surveys — one of several metrics they monitor as part of the hospital’s “True North Pillars of Success” approach.
“The key focus of True North is keeping the patient at the center of everything we do,” reads a description of the True North philosophy on the Munson Healthcare website. “In fact, everything we do at Munson Healthcare needs to put our patients first.”
While patients are the top priority at Munson, Brandsma said it’s important to track other measures of success, as well, including finances.
“Making sure we’re good stewards of our resources,” said Brandsma, who added that the emphasis on using metrics to improve system efficiencies and locate weaknesses is “hardwired” into Marinoff’s leadership style.
Marinoff said keeping track of a variety of performance measures allows the hospital to detect potential problems and make adjustments before they become too serious.
Having a strong foundation allows staff to adapt to situations on the fly without sacrificing patient care in any way. Marinoff said an example of this is the changes the hospital made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they’re receiving accolades today, Marinoff said the groundwork for the hospital’s success was established more than a decade ago.
“We were so close for a lot of years,” said Marinoff, who added that for several years before being named in the Top 20, the hospital was chosen among the Top 100 rural hospitals. “There are not enough pages in the newspaper to thank all those who have made this possible.”
Brandsma said that every staff member in every department has played an integral part in the hospital’s success, including those that aren’t directly in contact with patients.
“Everybody strives for excellence,” Brandsma said. “It’s the team that delivers the care ... there’s a pride they take in knowing their part of it.”
While the Top 20 recognition is definitely a point of pride among hospital employees, Marinoff said they’ve been taking it in stride.
“They’re not euphoric and waiting for some big celebration,” Marinoff said. “But we’ll probably do something after spring break (to thank the staff for their hard work and dedication).”
Marinoff added that a lot of the hospital’s success is thanks to support from the community and the confidence that individual members have expressed about it.
“Not every community has that,” Marinoff said. “I think this shines a spotlight on how great a community Cadillac is.”
