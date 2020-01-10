Forecaster: if you don't have to go out Saturday, don't

CADILLAC — Some days are best spent cozying up on the couch with a book or remote control in your hand. Saturday will be one of those days.
According to Accuweather, an extensive swath of the central and northern United States will be at risk for a significant snow and ice event as a springlike storm evolves by the weekend.
Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said Friday will start off fairly uneventful — the calm before the storm, as it were.
Moving into Friday night and into the early morning hours, Pydynowski said snow should start to fall in the Cadillac area, with residents waking up Saturday with 1-3 inches of fresh snow on the ground.
This snowfall is expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain by daybreak, potentially creating a hazardous buildup of ice on sidewalks and roadways.
Throughout the day Saturday, Pydynowski said conditions for travel could remain pretty “treacherous,‘ with temperatures not expected to get much higher than the mid to upper 20s.
“If you don’t have to go out Saturday, that’s probably your best bet,‘ Pydynowski said.
By Saturday night, Pydynowski said the sleet and freezing rain is forecasted to turn back into snow. He suggested waiting until Sunday — after road crews have had an opportunity to plow snow and apply sand and salt — before heading back out onto the roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.