CADILLAC — You won’t need a calendar today to figure out it’s officially summer ... it will be pretty obvious when you walk outside, or even stay inside, if you don’t have an air conditioner.
High temperatures forecasted for the first day of the summer solstice have prompted a hazardous weather outlook by the National Weather Service, and warnings to find ways to stay safe amid the sweltering heat.
“Heat indices could exceed 100 degrees in northern lower Michigan,” reads the hazardous weather outlook issued by NWS. “There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night.”
“At first, while heat makes a return on Monday, humidity levels will stay in check,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. “However, conditions will become truly uncomfortable by Tuesday as humidity levels build. Residents who can will want to make plans to stay indoors in air conditioning whenever possible or drink plenty of water if they have to be out in the heat.”
This scenario could be commonplace over the summer months, which are expected to be much warmer than normal throughout the U.S.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this summer is going to be remembered as a hot one nationwide. Only in New England and around the Great Lakes will the overall average temperatures tilt toward “seasonably warm,” but that’s based on a wave of unseasonably cool air that is expected to arrive in September.
“During the middle to latter part of July (Dog Days of Summer), most of the nation will experience brutally hot conditions,” the Farmers’ Almanac reports.
Josh Paciorek, spokesman for Consumers Energy, said they expect ramped up electricity use today as temperatures rise and people turn on their air conditioners but they’re confident the system will be able to handle the increased demand.
“We plan for heat waves like this,” said Paciorek, who added that last year was among the top 10 hottest years on record. “So we know we have the energy supply to handle it.”
Paciorek offered a few tips on keeping cool while also avoiding a huge electricity bill. They include pre-cooling your house by turning the AC down during the early morning hours — about 2-3 degrees lower than you normally would — then turning it back up or off around midday, when energy prices are highest; closing blinds and drapes on the sunny side of the house; and using fans instead of the AC all the time.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said Northern Michigan residents can expect the end of June and first few weeks of July to be full of temperature swings like the one today.
“Temperatures might spike for a day or two, then come back down,” Pastelok said.
Also during the first part of summer, Pastelok said storms could be more frequent than normal in Northern Michigan — and more severe, including the increased possibility of tornadoes touching down.
“June and the first half of July will be very active,” Pastelok said. “You’re looking at one or two events per week where there’s potential for storm activity.”
Pastelok said northern and central lower Michigan sit within the periphery of two opposing weather systems — one a mass of heat building over the Plains States dubbed “the rim of fire” by those in the meteorological community — and the other a region of gusty winds that have received an “extra punch” from a sustained La Nina effect.
“In that northeast periphery, disturbances will really flare up,” Pastelok said. “Anytime you see the jet stream buckled up near the Great Lakes, there’s always the concern that you’ll be seeing some nasty storm clusters coming off (Lake Michigan) and hitting you guys.”
June so far has been cooler than usual, with 13 below-normal-temperature days in a row at the beginning of the month.
“The start of summer has been sluggish,” said Pastelok, who added that this has been the general trend through most of the spring.
Snow was still falling pretty heavily in March, which saw temperatures about a degree below normal and precipitation amounts more than double what they usually are.
In April, precipitation was about normal but temperatures were about 3 degrees below average for the month.
Temperatures in May also were below normal for most of the month, but due to a four-day string of temperatures in the 80s, the average turned out to be about 3.5 degrees above normal.
As summer progresses past the first half of July, Pastelok said conditions will begin to feel consistently warmer in Northern Michigan due to increased levels of humidity, although temperatures likely will remain mostly in the seasonal range.
Also by that time, Pastelok said the periphery of the two weather systems probably will have shifted to the east, leading to less active storm patterns in Northern Michigan through the rest of the summer.
