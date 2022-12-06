CADILLAC — Chances are good that people in Cadillac will wake up on Christmas Day with snow covering the ground.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said there will be a couple of opportunities this month for lake-effect snow events to deposit a decent base before Dec. 25 arrives.
By that time, Pastelok said temperatures likely will remain cold enough that that snow will not melt, although he said it’s too far away to predict with accuracy if snowfall or flurries will occur on the actual day itself.
Pastelok put the likelihood of a white Christmas in this part of Northern Michigan at 75-80%.
According to an Accuweather forecast issued last week, one of the most influential weather patterns includes La Niña, which will be in play for the third winter in a row. This pattern, which originates with cooler-than-normal waters in the central and eastern Pacific around the equator, often drives an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. and leaves southern sections of the country drier than normal.
“The big area to watch is the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest,” Pastelok said, noting that as Christmas week approaches, the weather may go through another transition that will allow the storm track to set up across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, right around Christmas Day.
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan, northern Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota typically have more than a 75% chance of a white Christmas, according to historical data compiled by the National Weather Service (NWS).
And, according to Pastelok, snow chances on Christmas will likely be higher than normal (about 90% for the U.P., Pastelok told the Cadillac News).
As of Nov. 30, just over 25% of the U.S. was covered by snow, with an average depth of 1.3 inches, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Most of the snowfall was located in the Rockies and the interior Northwest, but the snow also stretched out to the Upper Midwest and even some isolated parts of the Northeast, reflective of what the states might have come Christmas.
To read the full Accuweather forecast, go to https://www.accuweather.com/en/winter-weather/white-christmas-forecast-where-snow-will-stick/1377122
