CADILLAC — What Mother Nature failed to provide in the way of snow accumulation in the first half of winter she may indeed make up for in the second half.
Today is Groundhog Day — the day when the remaining weeks of winter can supposedly be predicted based on whether or not the fickle rodent is able to see its shadow. According to tradition, if the shadow can be seen, it's six more weeks of winter. If it can't, it will be an early spring.
Regardless of the prognostication today of the most famous groundhog in America — Punxsutawney Phil, who is correct about 40% of the time — weather forecasters have a pretty good idea what they think the rest of winter will entail for Northern Michigan.
“The groundhog may be a bit confused on Feb. 2,‘ AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. “It could be a hard decision to make for the period leading up to spring.‘
In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Service, a division of the National Weather Service, issued its winter forecast.
In the Great Lakes region, the Climate Prediction Service forecasted a wetter-than-average winter, but temperatures were less predictable.
“The Great Lakes areas are kind of in-between where we’re able to say much,‘ said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Service, in October. “So it’s kind of a toss-up at this point whether we’ll see a colder or warmer winter there.‘
According to Accuweather, Arctic air has occasionally chilled the nation's heartland, but so far temperatures since the start of December have been averaging well above normal. Even in Minneapolis, which experienced blizzard conditions shortly before Christmas, temperatures since Dec. 1, have averaged around 7 degrees above normal. Another sign of the absence of sustained cold: Great Lakes ice coverage is well below normal for this time of year.
Temperatures in the Cadillac area so far this winter have been about 4.5 degrees above normal, with snowfall totals around 35 inches, compared to the average for this time of year, which is around 50 inches.
While December and January were characterized by above-normal temperatures and lackluster snowfall, Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said the situation in February and March is shaping up to be the opposite.
Temperatures in February are expected to be around one degree below normal, with precipitation at around 125 to 149%. Smerbeck said it's difficult to predict snowfall totals because slight differences in temperatures can make a big impact on the amount of snow that is produced by a given system. However, Smerbeck said under ideal conditions, it's possible that up to 20 inches of snow could fall in February.
Conditions in March are predicted to be nearly identical to February, with temperatures 1 to 2 degrees below normal and precipitation at around 125 to 149%. Since more precipitation generally falls in March compared to February, Smerbeck said it's possible up to 30 inches of snow could fall under ideal conditions.
"You may get enough in February and March to get you back to normal (in terms of snowfall amounts)," Smerbeck said.
As spring approaches, Smerbeck said precipitation will gradually turn into a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. This may begin as early as March but with temperatures expected to be below-normal, the start to spring could be a sluggish one.
Not only is a delayed start to spring weather shaping up for the Great Lakes and the Northeast, but also across the northern Rockies and into the Pacific Northwest.
“The last two weeks of January featured an ease up in the intensity and frequency of storms in the Northwest,‘ Pastelok said. “But the start of February, both in frequency and intensity, we’ll see an uptick.‘
“Strong winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and flooding (are predicted to) return to the Pacific Northwest,‘ he added. This could lead to more than six extra weeks of winter for some of the northern Rockies following Groundhog Day.
As colder air settles across the northern tier in March, the southern half of the U.S. will see a prolonged spell of milder weather. The zone between these regions is in the crosshairs for some destructive weather after the official start of astronomical spring, which arrives on March 20.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer could have a busy storm-chasing season come spring, especially compared to the below-normal severe weather season the Plains experienced in 2020.
