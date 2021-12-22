CADILLAC — Northwestern Michigan has already seen rain, snow and ice, and forecasts show all three are sticking around for the remainder of the season and even into the spring.
In terms of a short-term forecast, meteorologist Andy Sullivan with the Gaylord National Weather Service said temperatures will continue to move up and down with expected snowfall leading up to the holiday weekend.
“It’s going to be really just all over the place, you know,” he said. “We’re not setting into any deep cold or big warm-ups, just kind of in the middle with little system moves through some places.”
Rainfall is also expected closer to Christmas Eve, and Sullivan said this will likely lead to ice coated roads.
“We’re not expecting any large amounts of precipitation, but it doesn’t take much really to make roads slippery,” he said.
The long-term forecast is predicted to be more of the same. Despite the expectations of an unseasonably warm winter from the Climate Prediction Center, AccuWeather meteorologist, Jake Sojda, said northern Michigan will see above average snowfall.
“Right now, it’s expected to be 125% to 150% above average snowfall,” he said.
Predictions are currently underway, and Sojda said there isn’t a lot of confidence in the suspicion of warm temperatures.
From what he and his team can tell for the moment, there will be a maturing arctic air mass from Canada as well as consistent active storms. The arctic air will not be prolonged, and Sojda is also expecting lake effect snow.
As storms stay active, Sojda said conditions will “swing back and forth,” creating freeze and thaw cycles. January and February will bring more cold shots.
Similarly to Sullivan, Sojda also expects slippery roads.
“There will be plenty of opportunities for messy travel,” he said.
