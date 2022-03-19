CADILLAC — The recent bout of unseasonably warm weather could be a reoccurring theme this spring.
Temperatures throughout the Cadillac area rose into the mid-to-upper 50s this week, prompting many to emerge from their winter dens and enjoy some time outside.
Mitchell Payne, 17, took a break from his gig as a DoorDash driver to ride his “rip stick” near the Cadillac City park. With the sun shining and snow melting from the sidewalks, Payne said he had been looking forward to getting out all day long; he said he couldn’t remember the last time he was able to ride.
“I tried in the winter but it just didn’t work out,” Payne said.
More sunshine could be on the horizon soon, as meteorologists with the National Weather Service and Accuweather say this spring is shaping up to be warmer than normal.
“You’re getting a taste of that right now,” said NWS Meteorologist Dan Cornish, who cited a longterm forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Pinpointing exactly how much warmer temperatures will be is a tough task, Cornish said, because this time of year sees so much temperature variation as it is. Cornish said it’s entirely possible, however, that temperatures could be as high as several degrees above normal during the rest of March and through April.
Another factor that’s difficult to predict is precipitation. The current prediction is that the area will see average precipitation amounts, although this could easily change as spring progresses.
With above-normal temperatures expected, Cornish said if the spring ends up being dry, the area’s current “moderate” drought conditions could get worse, along with the risk of wildfires.
Looking back, the winter that preceded this spring was cold — about 1 degree below average overall — and slightly drier than normal.
Both NWS and Accuweather records indicate below-average snow totals for this area — 60.2 inches compared to the average of 70, according to NWS; and 66 compared to 69, according to Accuweather records.
Cornish added, however, that the average they’re using includes the rest of March, April and May, which means there’s still time for snowfall totals in this area to reach the average of 70 inches.
Cornish said the area saw 59 inches of snow last winter, which means this season already has had more, although many Northern Michigan residents would be incredulous about this claim, considering how little snow has been on the ground for much of the time.
Much of this year’s snowfall was “front-ended,” falling in November and December, Cornish said. During a mid-December warmup that saw overnight temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s, Cornish said most of the area’s existing accumulation melted.
“And you didn’t see too many snow events after that,” Cornish said.
Wide temperature fluctuations are one of the hallmarks of a La Nina year, which is what we’re in right now, said Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler.
During most years, Mohler said the jet stream establishes a pattern early in the season, allowing either cold air from the north or warm air from the south to be more prevalent. These years have fewer temperature variations. But during a La Nina year, Mohler said the jet stream pattern fluctuates between strong and weak, introducing periodic shots of air from the north and south.
This type of back and forth pattern makes ice storms more likely to occur, due to shots of warm air in the upper atmosphere causing snowflakes to melt then refreeze upon reaching the colder surface-level air, producing freezing rain and sleet.
Indeed, the area experienced a major ice storm event on Feb. 22 — the 100-year anniversary of the ice storm that crippled the area.
Cornish said making accurate predictions about whether or not wide temperature fluctuations will continue to occur in the spring is impossible, although if such events do happen, they can have dramatic consequences. Cornish recalls the spring of 2012, when temperatures reached summer-like levels early in the season, then dropped back to freezing. This wreaked havoc on fruit plants in the area, which budded too early due to the warmth, and were subsequently destroyed by the cold and frost.
Mohler said farmers and gardeners should be cautious this spring about planting temperature-sensitive plants too early, as a killing frost may occur later than normal. He suggests waiting until at least the end of May to plant these crops and plants, if feasible.
During La Nina years, it’s also possible that storm activity could be more frequent later into the spring season, Mohler said. This may delay the planting of certain crops by a few weeks, with fields too wet and muddy to put seeds in the ground, but Mohler said it’s not looking like it will get as bad as 2019, when farmers throughout the state suffered major crop losses as a result of heavy spring rains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.