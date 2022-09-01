CADILLAC — Sweater weather lovers beware, the summer heat might be sticking around. Forecasters are anticipating a mild, but warm, fall.
By the time September rolls around, some folks are already reaching for their Halloween decorations and cozy flannels, but true fall weather is still a month or so away. Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Keysor said the area will continue to see some heat for the next few weeks. He said temperatures are likely to stay within the 80s, but there are a few days with highs close to 90 degrees.
“There are a couple of episodes where I think we’re gonna get pretty warm, almost hot, in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “So if people think that the summer beach weather, boat weather and all that is coming to a close, there’s going to be some opportunities here in the next few weeks.”
Scattered about those warmer days will be a few cold shocks, where temperatures might dip into more traditional fall numbers. Once those pass, things are going to stay pretty mild. The autumn chill is expected to hit closer to mid-October.
Aside from temperature, one question on the minds of most Michiganders is, when can we see fall color? With the extended warmth, Keysor said the state might see a bit of a color delay, but it’s safe to guess that northwestern Michigan will peak in the second or third week of October.
Further north and into the Upper Peninsula, color changes could peak in early to mid-October, due to a colder climate. For communities along the Great Lakes, temperatures tend to average warmer than in other regions, and Keysor expects their color changes to start later, peaking in about the third week of October.
“Hopefully we get at least some cooler nights in here to help us bring out the more vibrant color a little bit better,” Keysor said. “If not, sometimes we end up with a little duller color overall, so hopefully we can at least get a little bit of cool air in here to help us with the colors.”
Over the last 10 years or so, Keysor said Michigan’s seasonal changes have been shifting. Some people might feel as though the milder, interim seasons of fall and spring are becoming shorter. In reality, he said summer and winter have become more persistent, leading to slight seasonal delay.
“It’s taking us a little bit longer to sort of lock into that typical fall weather,” he said. “But on the flip side, we’ve had winters that have hung on a little late, and so I’m not sure that we’ve actually gained a lot, I think we’ve shifted.”
Seasonal adjustments come with a change in landscape, recreational opportunities and clothing requirements, but it also means a whole new crop yield. Missaukee Conservation District Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician Jodi Dehate said this year’s corn harvest won’t be quite as abundant as last year’s, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be poor.
“It was like once in a lifetime amount last year, and this year, we’re just too dry,” she said. “It’ll be normal; It won’t be bad, it’ll just be normal.”
Potatoes are another crop with an early fall harvest, and Dehate said local farmers should be gathering their spuds around mid-September. If recent wet weather persists, she said it could cause a disruption, but an early frost shouldn’t be a problem, as long as it isn’t heavy. Prolonged precipitation would be helpful for Christmas tree farmers, who start their harvest in October.
Green beans have already hit their peak for the year, but Dehate said black beans are just drying down, and could be ready for harvest soon. Sunflower fields tend to be a choice location for U-pick and photography excursions, but they don’t last very long. Dehate said now is the time to start visiting local sunflower farms, because the crop is likely to be done in about two to three weeks.
Pumpkin patches are also a popular stop, especially leading up to Halloween, and Dehate anticipates they’ll be right on time this year. One thing she would like people to keep in mind when they’re out picking apples, pumpkins or another fall crop, is that inflation has hit the agricultural industry, too.
“Everybody’s expenses have gone up, so (farmers) pass that along, just like everything else,” she said. “So don’t be shocked by the sticker prices, because everything else has gone up too.”
It’s too early to tell when exactly fall will make its exit and winter will arrive, but Keysor said the NWS has already taken a look at when snowfall could start. Based on the milder weather patterns predicted, he said there could be a deeper autumn this year, leaving people with more time to enjoy the season before bracing for snow.
