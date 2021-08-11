CADILLAC — Kids of all ages can learn to grow and harvest their own organic produce at the Forest and Farm summer day camp program.
About a year ago, Mary Galvanek and her husband bought property in Cadillac with the aim of growing their own produce and creating an outdoor learning environment for kids in the community. Education is something that Galvanek has always wanted to pursue, and she believes one of the most important things that can be taught is taking care of the earth.
Forest and Farm started with an idea and a Go Fund Me page, but now, the summer program is in full swing with a school year program currently being planned. Summer camps run weekly for $40 a day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organic meals are provided for campers every day.
Throughout the program, Galvanek said the kids do a majority of the hands-on work.
“The children helped to grow the vegetables, and then the vegetables turn right around and help grow the children,” she said. “Our main mission is to inspire a love for growing your own food and an understanding of organic gardening from preschool age on.”
During a day of camp on Thursday, the campers harvested tomatoes, zucchinis and sunflowers. The kids are encouraged to guide their own day and pick the activities that they’d like to complete, which Galvanek said teaches them to enjoy the process of gathering their food.
“So if they’d like to harvest potatoes today, that’s what we’re doing,” she said. “If they’re passionate about carrots, then we put them in the carrot patch.”
It’s not just about vegetables. Each week of camp is based around a different theme including bugs, amphibians and raising chickens.
“We have had so many amazing themed weeks, rocks and minerals is coming up,” Galvanek said. “We raised our own butterflies, we have mushroom week coming up where we will be propagating our own mushrooms.”
Collaborating with organizations in the community is something that Galvanek said she’d like to add to the program. During one week of camp, the Missaukee Conservation District came to teach a lesson to campers, but Galvanek would also like to partner with the Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State University Extension.
Starting an environment-centered education at a young age can impact kids throughout their lifetime, Galvanek said, and can help bring their attention to the importance of helping the earth.
“Well, we have noticed that our mother earth needs a little help right now. Climate change is real, and we are causing it,” she said. “We know that, and our youth knows that, and so how can we implement change to create a healthy environment for mother earth?”
A strong supporter of local farming, Galvanek said that factory farming produces food that doesn’t hold as much nutrients and buying organically grown and locally grown food can make a difference, which is another central lesson of her camp.
“I believe that we should be using things that do not harm our earth or ourselves when growing our food,” she said. “We should also stop factory farming and start more small operation farms, because that is where we can make sure that the animals are raised with kindness and compassion, and that we are also raising our crops considering the needs of Mother Nature.”
Currently, Forest and Farm can be found at the Cadillac Farmers Market where they sell their produce and collect donations for the program. When a donation is made, patrons receive a t-shirt and tote bag that have been tie-dyed by a camper.
To register for Forest and Farm’s camp program, contact Mary Galvanek by phone at 231-920-2971 or by email at forestandfarmllc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.