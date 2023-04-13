Forest fire in Lake County burned more than 80 acres, destroyed two structures Tuesday

LUTHER — Investigators believe ashes escaped from a burn barrel Tuesday in Lake County, causing a fire that burned 80 acres of woods.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:20 p.m., Lake County Central Dispatch received a report of a wildland fire on Kragness Drive, which is near 3 Mile Road and Hamilton Road in Sauble Township.
The Sauble-Elk-Eden (Irons) Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, fire crews observed an approximate 25-acre area of the woods that was burning. Command on scene requested the aid of several other fire departments.
The fire was contained around 6:30 p.m. and fire crews remained on scene for several hours. Float planes also were called in for fire suppression.
Preliminary investigation has determined that the fire started from ashes that exited a burn barrel that then started ground debris on fire.
It is believed that the total estimated area burned was in excess of 80 acres.
The Huron-Manistee National Forests has relocated aerial firefighting resources to the Wexford County Airport in Cadillac in response to the latest uptick in wildfires across the Northern Lower Peninsula.
According to a U.S. Forest Service release, on Tuesday, federal wildland firefighting resources responded to seven fires that burned over 100 acres.
Two structures were lost in the 3 Mile Road wildfire in Lake County. Firefighters provided structure protection upon arrival while four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) provided aerial support, assisting ground resources with suppression efforts.
Firefighters immediately requested air support from the aerial firefighting base in Gaylord where the Forest Service has prepositioned four SEATs and a Type 3 Helicopter for wildfire aerial suppression support for the Great Lakes Region. The helicopter was flown to Cadillac Wednesday to provide faster response to the west side of the Lower Peninsula.
Forest Fire Management Officer Kevin Reese said that a majority of their annual wildfire response is attributed to wildfires caused by debris burning.
“With the onset of nice weather, residents are out cleaning up limbs and leaves, and they’re burning their yard litter that has accumulated over the winter,” said Reese.
Reese reported that since the first day of spring this year, they’ve responded to 30 fires for 183 acres. Seven of those fires on Tuesday contributed to 120 acres of the current total.
The National Weather Service had upgraded their initial fire weather watch on Tuesday to a Red Flag for Wednesday April 12, with the potential for Red Flag conditions to occur daily through Friday night. A Red Flag means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, lower relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
“Yesterday we noted that there was a lot of wind driven surface burning with a very fast rate of spread,” Fuels Officer Brian Stearns said. “Local winds were blowing leaves across the line with active embers, spreading the fire beyond our control lines.”
Stearns said that this significant spotting of fire across the line demonstrates that conditions are such that larger fires can easily occur through wind driven ignition sources, such as burning leaves and embers from the main fire.
“Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire,” said Public Information Officer Travis Owens, who added that such activities as recreation and debris burning hold the highest risk for human-caused wildfires.
“Now would be a good time to mitigate the spread of a fire to your property,” Owens said. “Cut your brush smaller and stack it in small piles, maybe even consider chipping instead of burning. Clean your gutters and the valleys and ridges of your roof to prevent a stray ember from a burn pile or wildfire from landing in an area with ignitable material and starting a house fire.”
Additional activities around your home would be to compost those leaves just raked up and move the woodpile off the porch to more than 30 feet away from any structure and cover it.
Owens noted that before you recreate check your equipment:
• Check your recreational vehicles, looking for low tire pressure where rims could touch hard surfaces, potentially sparking a wildfire.
• Lift dragging chains on trailer hitches by twisting to avoid dragging.
• Inspect your spark arrestors on all-terrain vehicles and other combustion engines, including chainsaws. Replace if they are showing wear.
“While warming fires and cooking fires are still permitted, it is imperative that all fires be dead out and cold to the touch. Drown, stir and feel with the back of your hand to see if you have properly extinguished your fire,” Owens said. He added that you may hear crackling, popping and hissing.
“If it is still making sounds and ‘talking,’ then your fire is still warm enough to dry out and rekindle, which can potentially lead to a wildfire,” Owens said.
Owens added that keeping a bucket, shovel and even a charged garden hose next to the fire pit is a faster response in the event of an escaped fire.
“If you lit it, stay with it. Never leave the fire unattended or supervised by inexperienced persons,” Owen said. “And always check the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Burn Permit Management System online to verify that burn permits are being issued for your location.”
In the event of a wildfire, call your county 911 to report the incident. Do not fight a wildfire by yourself. Instead, allow trained firefighters to assess the risks involved and then proceed with initial attack.
The Forest Service also reminds people to refrain from visiting the fire ground or flying drones in and around the operational area. Heavy equipment and personnel are operating within this area to quickly respond to the spread of wildfire. Noise from operational activities and smoke limit the awareness and visibility of those fire ground personnel, increasing the risk of an accident. Drone activity greatly increases these inherent risks to aerial and ground resources engaged in fire suppression activities and can lead to fatal results.
