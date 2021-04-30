Much like the time it takes for a tree to grow, changes and improvements to forest management are slow and deliberate.
One only has to look at the work done by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The CCC was a work relief program that gave millions of young men employment on environmental projects during the Great Depression.
It was part of President Franklin D.Roosevelt’s New Deal programs and is considered one of the most successful. The CCC planted more than 3 billion trees and constructed trails and shelters in more than 800 parks nationwide during its nine years of existence.
Although the CCC helped to shape the modern national and state park systems Americans enjoy today, U.S. Forest Service Natural Resource Staff Officer Christopher Frederick said it is likely those men didn't get to see the entire fruits of their labor.
While that might be true, Frederick said his agency is still managing the forests that are here based on the work that was completed more than 80 years ago. The idea of the mass tree planting was to save the soil but over time that has morphed into a philosophy of multiple-use for all the different resources a forest has for the public to enjoy.
"When you look at the history of Northern Michigan and the Great Lakes Region, we are doing management directly associated with 'The Big Cut' in the early 1900s. Then we attempted agriculture and then it became public domain when they realized they couldn't farm it," he said. "From a National Forest perspective, we are focused on multiple uses for the public. Besides timber, it is about providing habitat for wildlife, recreation and clean water. (Forest management) is bringing that all together."
Frederick said that focus on managing the forest to provide clean water will remain a focus for the forest service. He said it is all connected and the forests play a role in the connectivity of watersheds. From the little stream that starts in the woods to where it ends up feeding into the Great Lakes, Frederick said it is all connected.
He also said climate change and its impact on the forest will be something that is a focus of management in the future.
What that means, for now, is looking at what are the tree species growing south of the Northern Michigan region and should there be an assisted migration of those species, he said. He said the idea is to try those species further north with the expectation that things will warm here and we will have a warmer climate in the next several decades.
Whatever the work in the forest does, Frederick said you can't think of days, weeks months or even years. You have to think of decades.
Over the years, the ecosystems and forests of Northern Michigan have undergone a number of transformations as a result of the appearance of insects and diseases from other parts of the world.
Larry Czelusta, Wexford Conservation District outreach forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties, said the “globalization‘ of diseases and invasive insects has occurred largely as a result of trade between countries, first between the U.S. and Europe, and more recently between the U.S. and Asia.
Notable insects and diseases that originated in Europe were gypsy moths and Dutch elm disease, which both caused severe damage to area forests when they first arrived.
Upon its arrival in the 1950s, Czelusta said it didn’t take long for Dutch elm disease, which is a fungus, to wipe out the state’s elm tree populations.
Since that time, Czelusta said other tree species have taken the elm’s place within the ecosystem, including maple, beech, ash and others.
Since Dutch elm disease is a fungus, Czelusta said it is extremely difficult for the ecosystem to adapt to, which is one of the biggest differences between diseases and invasive insects.
“There’s really nothing that preys on a fungus,‘ Czelusta said.
When gypsy moth populations exploded in the area in the 1990s, Czelusta said there was a lot of concern that the insects would decimate oak tree populations.
In the years following their arrival, however, Czelusta said they became a part of the natural order and likely will remain in check by predators and viruses that have adapted over the last three or four decades to target the insect as prey.
“Most scientists say we’ll never see anything like that (outbreak in the 1990s) again,‘ Czelusta said. “But we’re never going to get rid of the gypsy moth. They’re part of the ecosystem now.‘
When invasive insects become “naturalized‘ to an environment, they have a much smaller impact upon it — something that is happening right now with the emerald ash borer.
Introduced from Asia and first discovered in Michigan in 2002, Czelusta said emerald ash borer populations flourished because they had a massive, untapped food supply in the form of ash trees.
Czelusta said emerald ash borer numbers have recently been dropping fast as a result of naturalization and because they used up a large portion of their food supply (ash tree populations have plummeted since 2002).
Like gypsy moths, Czelusta said emerald ash borer are here to stay, but with their populations now in check, it’s believed that white ash eventually will make a comeback in the state, although more at-risk varieties like green and black ash are probably gone for good.
The potential reappearance of white ash is good news for this area, as that is the species that was most prevalent before the ash borer arrived. Czelusta noted, however, that it could be a number of years before it’s known for sure if white ash are on the rebound.
In addition to emerald ash borer, another import to this area from Asia in recent years has been beech bark disease, which like Dutch elm disease, is caused by a fungus.
Before the disease will have run its course, Czelusta said it likely will have killed most beech trees in Michigan.
The only beech trees that will be left standing are those that grow with the disease; Czelusta said these trees are quite unsightly compared to smooth, healthy beach trees.
“They’re ugly,‘ Czelusta said. “Gnarly is the best word. It looks like they’ve been fed on and they don’t get nearly as big.‘
One of the ramifications of beech tree populations being killed off in the state is that many animal species will lose beech nuts as a food source.
This will cause some stress on certain animal populations but Czelusta said it probably won’t be catastrophic.
Perhaps the most harmful impact of all these changes on the forests is the loss in diversity of tree species.
Czelusta said northern hardwood forests are dominated primarily by beech and maple trees, which are able to reproduce in their own shade, while other species like oak, basswood and black cherry require sunlight and don’t grow as easily.
With beech trees being killed off by beech bark disease, Czelusta said maples are becoming more prevalent.
“Maples have become one of the last ones standing,‘ Czelusta said. “They’re filling in the gaps.‘
Lower diversity of tree species presents a risk to the forest in the event that an insect or disease that targets maples — such the Asian longhorn beetle, which has been discovered as close as Ohio — were to make its way to Michigan.
In addition, Czelusta said loss of diversity can affect pollinating insects and birds, as certain trees like basswood are much more effective pollinators.
Ultimately, more diversity gives the forest a better chance of withstanding the next onslaught from an invasive insect or disease.
“You don’t know what the next emerald ash borers is going to be,‘ Czelusta said.
To improve the diversity of tree species that require more light to thrive, Czelusta said foresters create “canopy gaps‘ where sunlight can shine through.
He said they also encourage property owners to plant diverse native tree species. On Wednesday, Czelusta helped package seedlings that were sold via the Missaukee Conservation District. He said some of the seedlings they sold were oaks, black cherry, basswood and other species they’re trying to build up in area forests.
“It’s something I encourage people to do,‘ Czelusta said. “It’s a slow sell but people do like being able to do something about it.‘
