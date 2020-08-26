Forest Service issues alert after bear spotted at Wexford County campground

CADILLAC — The U.S. Forest Service is advising visitors to the Peterson Bridge Campground to be "Bear Aware" after bear sightings at the Wexford County campground recently.
"Attention Huron-Manistee National Forests visitors," the U.S. Forest Service wrote on their Facebook page Tuesday. "Please be Bear Aware when visiting your National Forests. Bears have recently been sighted at Peterson Bridge Campground. Remember to keep all food locked up inside your vehicle, hard-sided camper or utilizing a bear-proof container. Do not bring food inside your tent. Do not leave food/coolers unattended."
According to the forest service, if you encounter a bear, here's some simple advice: do not run; remain calm; group together and pick up small children; continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human; if the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises; and carry and know how to use bear spray, which is available at many outdoor retailers and can be used to deter a charging bear.
Bears are curious, intelligent animals that are always searching for food and have a great memory, according to the forest service. Their eyesight is similar to humans and their sense of smell is seven times more powerful than a blood hound’s, enabling them to smell food from miles away.
Most bears are wary of humans and try to avoid them. However, bears can learn to associate people with food and be tenacious in their pursuit of something to eat. Even if humans are around, the forest service wrote on their website.
Everyone in bear country must do our part to store food and other attractants in bear-resistant containers at all times, and dispose of trash in bear-resistant dumpsters.
Bears remember and recognize familiar food sources like favorite berry patches, decaying logs swarming with delectable insects, and streams and rivers teeming with fish that provide much needed fat and protein.
But bears also remember human packs, campsites, and dwellings offer tempting options. While bears are attracted to any edible food, they also might try to feast on items we might not consider edible: toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, soap, cooking utensils, empty cans, wrappers, coolers, pet food, bird seed, garbage, and petroleum products (including fuel).
Tips for hiking in bear country
• Do not feed bears or other wildlife.
• Visit or call the local Forest Service office to learn about special requirements or guidelines for the area.
• Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.
• Read all signs at trailheads.
• Stay alert, do not wear headphones and cautiously approach any blind corners in the trail.
• Carry bear spray such that it is easily accessible. Know how to use it.
• Hike as a group, keep children with you and dogs leashed.
• Make plenty of noise.
• For extended trips, keep food and other attractants in personal use size bear resistant containers.
• If you see a bear, maintain a safe distance and alter your route to avoid the bear. Never block a bear’s travel route.
• If you see a cub alone, don't approach. Momma bear could be nearby.
Tips for camping in bear country
• Do not feed bears or other wildlife.
• Visit or call the local Forest Service office to learn about special requirements or guidelines for properly storing food while camping in the area.
• Keep a clean camp site.
• Do not store food or any scented items in a tent, including clothing with food residues.
• Do not leave food unattended at a campsite or in your vehicle.
• Use bear-resistant food lockers and dumpsters where provided or bring your own.
• Clean utensils and food prep area thoroughly after cooking.
• Do not store garbage at camp site. Use a designated dumpster.
• At an undeveloped camping location, cook and store food away from sleeping area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.