A wildfire near Wellston will not be fully contained until Friday, while a grass fire in the Merritt area was extinguished Monday.
Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal said the Wellston area fire started around 12:15 p.m. Monday just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County.
Veal said as of Monday evening 600 acres had burned and the fire was 80% contained. That was the information shared Tuesday afternoon as the containment lines held overnight. He also said the forest service was using four dozers, 17 fire engines and 86 fire personnel to fight the blaze.
The forest service is referring to the fire as the Warfield Fire. With the fire still not 100% contained, Veal said the forest service was asking people to avoid the area of the fire. As for the cause, Veal said it is believed to be human, but a more direct cause remains under investigation.
The resources that were deployed will continue to mop-up and patrol constructed fireline. Smoke also was expected to be visible in the fire area Tuesday as some interior burning continued.
At roughly 3:25 p.m. Monday, the Merritt Area Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire near a residence on East Walker Road in Missaukee County’s West Branch Township.
Once on scene, Merritt Fire Chief Ed Nettle said a fire was burning fueled by dry grass and brush. A portion of a Christmas tree field also was burning, according to Nettle. The fire was initially contained with assistance from the Houghton Lake Department of Natural Resources Fire’s tractor plow. The fire was then extinguished with assistance from both DNR Fire and the Norwich Township Fire Department, Nettle said.
In total, approximately 1.5 acres burned. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
