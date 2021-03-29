Forest service: Wellston fire 100% contained

WELLSTON — A wildfire that burned nearly 550 acres near Wellston is now deemed 100% contained, according to Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal.
Although the forest service is not calling the fire “out,‘ Veal said the fireline is contained and there is very low chance the fire could make another run. With the fire contained, Veal said crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire. Until the fire is completely out, Veal said it will be checked daily and monitored until it is out.
Veal said the Wellston area fire started around 12:15 p.m. Monday just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County.
Veal said Monday evening 600 acres had burned and the fire was 80% contained. That number was amended to 546 acres due to updated mapping. He also said the forest service used four dozers, 17 fire engines and at its peak used 86 fire personnel to fight the blaze.
The forest service is referring to the fire as the Warfield Fire. As for the cause, Veal said it is believed to be human, but a more direct cause remains under investigation. He echoed that sentiment on Friday saying there was no new information to be shared and the wildfire remains under investigation.
