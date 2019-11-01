CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools’ Forest View Elementary hosted its annual Halloween celebration Thursday and once again it included a student wax museum.
Students from all grade levels traveled to the third-grade hall to partake in the student wax museum that featured motionless students dressed as monsters, superheroes, Jedis and even scary clowns.
Instead of a Halloween parade and classroom party, students also took a “Haunted Hike‘ on the nature trails behind the school. The trail was decorated with not only Halloween decorations and ghoulish jokes, but also wet snow.
The event was the brainchild of teachers at the school and was brought to life by the work of the school parent-teacher organization.
