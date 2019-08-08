CADILLAC — Foresters are the experts in keeping forests healthy, but the public has a say, too.
At an open house Tuesday afternoon at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac, residents who live near state-owned forests shared their thoughts on forest management plans for 2021.
"Every year, there's a few tweaks here and there," said David Fisher, a Department of Natural Resources unit manager in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
Foresters plan their activities a couple of years out. Open houses are the public's opportunity to tell foresters what they think and share their concerns.
People who attend are often those with nearby cabins who want to know what is happening nearby, Fisher said.
Seven people attended the open house; most were residents, one was a township official from Oscoela County, and other represented a snowmobile club, Fisher later said.
Residents also get a chance to ask foresters to explain their reasoning; on Tuesday, one forester could be heard explaining how forest management can help roads last longer by trimming back shade trees, thus allowing roads to dry.
Foresters weren't the only DNR employees in attendance; wildlife biologist Vern Richardson also attended.
State forests aren't just about timber harvests. Michiganders use the forest in multiple ways, whether it's hunting or the state forest roads that were newly opened to ORVs.
"There's benefit for all the different types of users," Richardson said.
Cutting down and burning some trees can lead to healthier forests, or habitat that's more attractive for wildlife species like deer or grouse.
Foresters also make plans based on what kind of trees they want to grow in a certain area.
Aspens, for example, typically live 50-60 years, according to Fisher. But around the 50-year mark, the trees will start to drop limbs to the forest floor, and pine or maple trees might grow there instead. To keep that part of the forest home for aspens, foresters arrange for the trees to be clearcut so the next generation of aspens can keep the spot.
