Former After 26 worker recently honored for lifetime accomplishments, work with Club Cadillac

CADILLAC — Anthony McKean has been pretty busy in the last year and a half or so.
Not only has the 38-year-old been able to transition from a part-time position at the After 26 Depot Cafe to regular employment, but he’s also been going out of his way to help others dealing with mental illnesses realize their own recovery goals.
“In every element of your life, you offer hope, inspiration and encouragement to others, and always with a smile and happy to be of assistance,” wrote Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Interim CEO Joanie Blamer. “Though you have had to overcome significant obstacles in your life, you are living proof that recovery is possible.”
McKean in October was honored with the “Lifetime Recovery Achievement Award, Each One, Reach One” by NLCMH during the group’s annual Recovery Celebration.
McKean’s mother, Kristen Kenny, said the “Each One, Reach One” award is the top recovery award given by NLCMH.
“I am immensely proud of my son,” Kenny said.
McKean was born with birth defects as a result of a gene mutation that caused Siderius Syndrome.
This diagnosis also causes cognitive impairments.
In 2021, McKean was deemed by After 26 General Manager Kelly Hondorp to be the organization’s “biggest success story” after he was able to secure a job at a local manufacturing company.
“Your involvement and success at the After 26 Depot opened the doors for others to follow,” Blamer wrote. “Your moving on to regular part-time employment in the community at above minimum wage pay gives others visions of hope of new and exciting possibilities.”
Anthony also was recognized for his work with Club Cadillac, where he and other club members produced an anti-stigma video.
Amy Kotulski, Club Cadillac director, said in the video, club members shared their experiences of dealing with mental illness.
Kotulski said McKean is a strong leader within Club Cadillac and is never hesitant to share his thoughts on how the club should be run.
“He’s a great example of what recovery is,” Kotulski said. “We’re so proud of everything he’s accomplished.”
When McKean was honored at the state Capitol in May during an employment recognition event, he discussed his recovery journey so far.
“In my steps toward recovery, employment has enabled me to create a structured routine and help establish ways to stay balanced,” McKean said. “These routines are key components in managing my mental illness. Through my employment, the ability to have more disposable income has increased my social avenues and gives me more options for better choices in diet and fitness. My employment continues to be vital and beneficial to my recovery and give purpose and meaning to my life.”
McKean told his mother after receiving the award that recovery is an ongoing process and that Club Cadillac “is a good starting place for anyone starting their recovery journey.”
During the same event in October, several other members and staff of Club Cadillac were honored, some with “Stigma Buster Awards.”
Clubhouses are comprehensive rehabilitation, recovery and support centers that help people with major mental illness live successfully in the community. There are more than 200 Clubhouses in the United States that support over 45,000 adults in their recovery, with 43 clubhouses in Michigan, more than any other state. Club Cadillac has around 90 active members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.