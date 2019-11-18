REED CITY — Almost 100 people gathered inside the Reed City Area District Library to welcome and meet a former astronaut.
Gregory Johnson stopped by to talk about his experience as an astronaut for NASA and the potential of the space program on Friday, Nov. 15.
“This is the most people we have ever had inside the library at one time,‘ library Director Tom Burnosky said. “I greatly underestimated just how many people would be interested in coming, but I wouldn’t say that is a bad thing. It is good to see so many people interested in something like this.‘
In recalling what inspired him to become an astronaut, Johnson recalled wanting to be an astronaut from an early age after he saw Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.
“It was July 20, 1969‘ he said, “My grandparents woke me and my siblings up to watch the lunar landing. (...) I remember saying ‘Wow, I would love to be an astronaut one day.’‘
Later in his life, Johnson joined the Air Force and became a pilot, a skill that would later lead him to follow his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.
Following his dream of going to space, Johnson joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 1998 but would not take his first trip to space for another 10 years.
In 2008 Johnson had the privilege of being the pilot of the team taking the first portion of the Japanese lab up to the International Space Station. He would go up again in 2011 as part of the team to finish the space station and take ship Endeavor on its last trip to space.
“You know, there are people like Neil Armstrong and then there is me,‘ he said. “But it is pretty cool to be in the same club as him.‘
Though he never knew for sure where his life would take him, Johnson said to the room that his biggest factor in becoming an astronaut was never telling himself what he could not do
“One thing I did not do was say that I could not do something,‘ Johnson said. “Because you only limit yourself when you determine you cannot do something. You’re only holding yourself back when you say that.‘
As the executive director of Newton’s Road, the lesson Johnson aims to teach the younger generation of Michigan is that they can do anything they want as long as they never have a “cannot attitude.‘
“We have so much talent here in Michigan,‘ he said. “It is so important to show (the younger generation) that they can do whatever they set their minds to.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.