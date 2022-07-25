The year was 1995.
It was a time when Windows 95 was released. O.J. Simpson was on trial. A 19-year-old Tiger Woods won the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. Hootie and the Blowfish, TLC and Boyz II Men were topping the popular music charts and Billy Madison, Bad Boys, Clueless, Braveheart and Toy Story were big draws at the box office.
During late summer 1995, 17-year-old Danylo Sakhatsky traveled nearly 5,000 miles to Cadillac from the then roughly 4-year-old new country, Ukraine. He came to the country as an exchange student. Fast forward 27 years into the future and Danylo is fighting with his countrymen to keep his country’s independence from Russia.
Before Ukraine’s independence from Russia, it was part of the former Soviet Union. Danylo, who went by Danny when he was in Cadillac, said he was one of many high school students who got a chance to spend a year in the United States. He referred to the saying, “If you can not defeat your enemy, teach his children.”
“Children from all over the former Soviet Union — America’s biggest enemy at that time —came to learn American culture, came to learn that Americans were human beings just like them,” Danny wrote in an email. “Yes, the Cold War was over. The West won. But people in the Soviet block didn’t go anywhere. And they still perceived the USA as their foe. In this context, the US government decided to sponsor a student exchange program for the kids from the former Soviet Union.”
Danny said he passed the test and got his chance to travel and spend a year in the United States. He said leaving home, coming to a different country, joining the host family, going to a new school and making new friends where everyone was speaking a foreign language were difficult. In time, Danny said he adopted and absorbed the culture and it became a part of him.
He also remembers being surprised at times. For example, Danny said American teens his age were much more mature and independent than he was or most kids from Ukraine.
After his year in Cadillac, Danny said he returned home to Ukraine a different person from when he left and the United States was no longer an enemy. He had friends there and the United States and Cadillac were his second home.
“I had an experience of my life at that moment. As for the American taxpayers’ money used to sponsor this program, it could be spent on weapons to increase defense capabilities of US,” Danny wrote in his email. “Instead, this money was spent, in my opinion to a great success, on transforming enemies into friends.”
While the experience was great, life goes on. Years pass. Danny said he grew up and became a successful business owner with a wife and daughter. His job has him traveling a lot and it took him back to the United States. His favorite city in the entire world is New York City.
While his life was great and some would say it was a dream, Danny said that all changed in February when Russia started a full-scale war against Ukraine. Like many of his countrymen, Danny said he joined the Armed Forces and is defending his country on the frontlines.
“Ukrainians are fighting bravely. Our resistance was a surprise to both, the aggressor and our friends. Nobody expected we would last that long,” he wrote in his email. “But all bravery and resistance would be impossible without the help we have been receiving from the West, and first of all from the US. And the people of Ukraine appreciate that help very much.”
Danny said a few months ago the idea of a war in Europe in the 21st Century was something most would have deemed impossible. Now it’s real. The battles are having Russian forces killing Ukrainians, destroying cities and causing food and energy crises in the world. Mariupol has a population of 500,000 people. It was where Danny was born.
Now that city has been wiped out completely. Many Ukrainians have been forced to leave the country in search of a safer place, Danny wrote.
Danny said his job is patrolling the border and things have been quiet, until recently. He said he has done a lot of waiting and watching.
“There are rich and prospering countries in the world. But protecting the democratic values, human rights and basic freedoms is what makes America unique and great, to my opinion,” he wrote. “Just like with the student exchange program I took part in, the money being spent on helping Ukraine to fight imperialistic Russia is not going directly to building new schools or hospitals or creating new jobs in the US, however, I am sure that by doing so the US is making the world a better place for all the people in the world and first of all for Americans themselves.”
Although Danny only spent one year in Cadillac, the impact he had was longer-lasting for Marlo Hackett.
In 1995 Marlo lived in a house on Bremer Street and as a person who fostered children, having an exchange student wasn’t too big a deal. Marlo said she remembered the first time she met Danny she clicked with him right away.
To this day she considers him a son, so when she found out about the Russian invasion of Ukraine Marlo was scared and sick to her stomach. She last saw Danny in 2019 when he came for a visit. While she lived in Cadillac when he was an exchange student, Marlo moved to Midland in 2000 before moving to Kentucky last October.
“I got really nervous and really upset. I tried to get in touch with him, but I couldn’t reach him,” she said. “I tried to get ahold of him but at the time he couldn’t get ahold of me. He was able to contact my ex-mother-in-law and he relayed the message that he got his family out (of Ukraine), and he was going to fight for his country.”
While Marlo found out Danny had at least got his family out of Ukraine, she still had not heard from him directly. Eventually, that changed when he reached out to her son on social media. He also told her son to ask Marlo to text him.
They talked and she was relieved, but she is still worried because the conflict is ongoing.
“Danny is like one of my kids. It doesn’t matter if I birthed him or where he came from,” she said. “He will always be my kid and it is the same with any kid I fostered. After the war started, I have only heard from him one other time.”
While it took a while to hear from him, Marlo said she wasn’t at all surprised Danny joined the fight. She said when the fight is over, she told Danny that if he ever wants to come back to America with his family, he has a place in Kentucky.
“I love him, I miss him and (the war) is devastating,” she said.
