MCBAIN — A World Series champion is coming to Missaukee County.
Former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Roger Mason is scheduled to visit the area on Thursday, May 4.
Mason’s first stop will be at Northern Michigan Christian where he’ll speak to students at an assembly. His second visit will be to the Four Seasons Event Barn in Lake City, where he’ll speak to the community at the school’s gala event.
“I just really thought it would be a great connection to have him come and speak to the school community and the students about what life was like being a Christian and playing in the major leagues,” NMC Superintendent Scott Curell said.
“Our school community is heavy on sports and to have a sports figure come in and talk about their beliefs, their everyday Christian life and what it’s like was something that I thought would really benefit the school.”
Mason played for the Detroit Tigers during the 1984 World Championship season, winning a ring with the team. Mason would go on to play in the Major Leagues for nine years for seven different teams.
In 2008, Mason was hired as the pitching coach for the Traverse City Beach Bums. The Beach Bums later became the Pit Spitters.
Curell said Mason will speak to NMC students about his MLB career, the challenges he faced and give his Christian testimony. He will also do a question-and-answer session with the students.
At the gala, Curell said Mason will give a similar talk to energize the school community.
The gala is open to the public and is a fundraising event for NMC’s financial aid tuition assistance program. Curell said the program helps new and current families pay tuition at the school.
NMC Fundraiser Executive Maddie Marks said the program currently helps 71 students from 29 families pay for school.
“I think if a family is looking for a Christian education and they’re truly passionate about sending their kids here, then that makes it possible for those families and for those students,” she said.
This event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a catered dinner and paddle raise fundraising event. The paddle raise is where an auctioneer will ask the audience if they’d like to donate a high level, such as $10,000.
Those who’d like to donate will raise their paddles and the auctioneer will read off the number. The amount is then added to the donor’s bill at check out. This process continues as the auctioneer works their way down to $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, etc.
