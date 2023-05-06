MCBAIN — Former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Roger Mason spoke to Northern Michigan Christian students during a visit to the school.
Mason gave a testimony about his playing career and how his relationship with Jesus influenced him. Afterward, he answered a few questions from students and staff.
Mason pitched for the 1984 Detroit Tigers before the team went on to win the World Series that season. Mason spent nine years in the major leagues and pitched for seven different teams. He pitched in four World Series games as a member of the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies.
While he grew up going to church, Mason said he really became a Christian through an organization called Baseball Chapel. This program provides Christian chaplains to professional baseball teams, so they practice their religious beliefs.
As a pitcher, Mason said he realized the only control he had over his situation was the effort he put into his pitches. Once it left his hand, Mason said it was out of his control.
By developing a relationship with Jesus, Mason said that made it easier to play in stressful situations.
“I knew the Bible says all things work together for good and for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose,” he said. “And I knew that whatever happened, God opened the door and at some point, he was going to close it.”
“I didn’t know when that was going be, but it made it for me, a lot easier to play.”
One of those stressful situations came in Game Five of the 1991 National League Championship Series (NLCS) between the Atlanta Braves and Mason’s Pittsburgh Pirates. The series was tied at 2-2.
Mason said the crowd was roaring as he took the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pirates were up 1-0 and he was called upon to get out Ron Grant. Grant was an MVP candidate at the time.
“He’s coming to the plate and some 50,000 people are on their feet chanting and chopping and nobody was chanting for us,” he said. “I’m looking around and I’m like ‘I can’t believe I’m in the middle of this and nobody is going to do anything until I throw the ball.’”
Despite the raucous crowd, Mason was able to get Grant to pop out and end the inning.
In the top of the ninth inning, Mason said expected to be pinch hit for when his team got a runner to third base with two outs.
Instead, he said his manager Jim Leyland had him stay in the game and Mason recorded an out to end the inning. Leyland would go on to manage the Detroit Tigers for eight seasons.
In the bottom of the ninth with the Pirates still up 1-0, Mason got three outs to earn the save. Mason said knowing the results of the game were up to God made pitching in situations like those much easier.
“I don’t know how guys played without God because of all that extra weight is on their shoulders,” he said.
As the students made their way out of the gym after Mason’s testimony, NMC Superintendent Scott Currell said the visit gave everyone a positive look at a professional athlete.
With some of the negative media attention some athletes receive, Currell said it was nice to bring in someone who has a relationship with God.
“It’s just neat to be able to bring somebody like Roger to show that you can be a Christian in that environment,” he said. “You can live a life with Christ and have faith in God even in professional sports.”
Mason said one thing he hopes students took away from his testimony was at some point in their lives, Jesus will metaphorically be standing in front of them. At that moment, he said they’ll have to do something.
“Maybe this testimony is just one little piece of their puzzle that brings them to that point of accepting Jesus,” he said.
