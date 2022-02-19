LAKE CITY – The former Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Lake City has been sold.
Chuck Flint, who originally owned the building for 16 years, recently repurchased the building after selling it in 2008.
"I was looking for an investment, and the price was right," Flint said.
Flint is no stranger to the Lake City area. As a local business owner, Flint currently runs several in the area, including Lake City Floor Covering, New 4 You Resale, and has a sawmill where he sells lumber and slabs.
Since purchasing the building, Flint said he has worked on addressing some structural issues, and cleaning up. With the building all tidied up, Flint said he is listing the building for rent.
"I'm hoping to attract a business in there to use the building," Flint said. "It's a nice location. It's got the lake right there. Nice view."
Flint said he is also open to other possibilities, including moving one of his businesses into it or reselling once again.
"I kind of got different options," Flint said.
As for the Chamber, they have completed their move to Dr. Sotero Ureta's former office along John Street. With their new building, Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said they're interested in renting out part of the building to interested people and businesses.
As they continue getting settled into their new building, Chamber Board Vice President Ryan Carrigan said they are excited about the move.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Carrigan said.
