Former Manton mayor Adam Hagstrom remembered for humor, love of community

MANTON — Restaurant owner, public official, hunting and fishing buddy, legendary cinnamon roll baker and “Chinese chili‘ cook: Adam Hagstrom is remembered as someone who gave a lot of himself in service of others, while also dealing out some good-natured ribs along the way.
“One of Adam’s last texts to me was telling me he had just voted and wrote his name in for my seat — and then followed that text up shortly after telling me how proud he was of me,‘ said state Rep. Michele Hoitenga, who succeeded Hagstrom as Manton’s mayor after he stepped down in 2013. “That was his sense of humor, and his heart. I turned to him for advice many times during my time as mayor because I valued his input. I do not know of many who have done as much for our community over the years as Adam.‘
Hagstrom, longtime owner and operator of the Merry Inn Restaurant, and the mayor of Manton from 2009 to 2013, passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 56.
Born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Traverse City, Michigan, one of four boys born to parents, Harry D. and Sandra K. (Whitney) Hagstrom, Hagstrom grew up and attended school in Cadillac, graduating from there in 1982. Shortly following his graduation, he began a career with his parent’s new venture as the owners of the Merry Inn Restaurant.
It was at the Merry Inn that he met one of the servers, who soon became his wife. He entered into marriage with the former Jerri Anne Bulock, at Zion Lutheran Church in 1983. The family continued to run the Merry Inn until its eventual closure last April.
Hagstrom said at the time that closing the business and focusing on his health was the right decision to make.
Jamie Fellows-Garno grew up going to the Merry Inn with her family and has known Hagstrom her entire life.
“He had a sense of humor like no other,‘ Fellows-Garno said. “He also was one of the most generous people I know.‘
Fellows-Garno worked closely with Hagstrom when she volunteered with the chamber of commerce. She said people were very important to Hagstrom and he did “millions of little things‘ to give back to the community, from baking cookies every Christmas for the annual tree lighting to donating to countless families in need.
“He made an impact,‘ Fellows-Garno said. “He did a lot of things behind the scenes people didn’t realize. He didn’t expect or want recognition for what he did. He just really cared about the town and its people.‘
Although public service was important to Hagstrom, it didn’t come without a cost: as soon as he took office as mayor, he could see that he would have to make decisions that would make some people unhappy, and he felt the backlash from those decisions affected his business, eventually prompted him to step down.
“People who say you shouldn’t mix business and politics are 100 percent correct,‘ he said at the time.
Ted Peasely, who’s been friends with Hagstrom for more than 40 years, said he prided himself in making decisions that he felt were best for the entire community, not just himself or people he knew.
“He was very civic minded with a good, sensible head on him,‘ Peasely said. “He always wanted the best for Manton. He was generous to a fault.‘
Peasely said Hagstrom’s generosity usually came with a healthy dose of grumbling that the recipient would have to endure, but that was just part of his unique sense of humor.
“He loved to give a little grief,‘ Peasely said. “But he always came through.‘
Over the years, Peasely has been on the receiving end of Hagstrom’s humor a number of times.
Examples include the time Hagstrom cooked him a pancake stuffed with chopped green peppers (which Peasely can’t stand).
Another trick that Hagstrom used to like pulling on his hunting friends was to call them when he knew they were out in the woods.
“He would call and say he was making sure their phones were off,‘ Peasely laughed.
While his sense of humor created a lot of memories, Peasely said the times that really stick out in his head are when Hagstrom dropped everything in order to be there for his friends in times of need.
“When I was kicked in the head by a horse, he was right there if we needed anything,‘ Peasely said. “He was loyal, bullheaded, opinionated and always there when you needed a hand. He was a great friend.‘
