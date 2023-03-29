MANTON — When Orra Miller was younger her family didn’t have running water and she played baseball with a real leather ball filled with horsehair.
Those are just a couple of memories Miller has from her 100 years. She reached the milestone on Sunday, March 26.
“It’s been a good 100 years, I’ll tell you,” she said. “It seems like these last few years have gone by, so darn fast.”
Born in 1923, Miller grew up on a farm outside of Manton with her parents and five siblings. The family had no running water and depended on a nearby creek.
Miller said her family raised several animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and horses. They also took care of a garden filled with potatoes, green beans, carrots, and tomatoes.
“I thought it was fun, but after a while, it wasn’t fun,” she said.
Sports were a big part of Miller’s life early on. She said that she and her siblings would play baseball with a stick and a stone. When one of her siblings was hit on the head with the stone her dad made them a bat and a ball.
“He had leather, and he cut it out and made a ball, just like a regular baseball,” she said. “He put the hair from a horse’s mane to fill it, and we treasured that.”
Though the family didn’t get out much, Miller said recalled riding to Manton in a horse-pulled wagon for the town’s Labor Day festivities.
“I remember this one time when my dad bought a whole stock of bananas, and he said don’t eat too many because it’s going to make you sick,” she said. “But I ate too many, so I didn’t like bananas for a long time.”
The family would move to Lake City when Miller was 12. She said her family lived in the northern part of town before moving to a place called Sandstone that was south of Lake City.
At the time, her older sister was already living in the area and was working at a welfare office. When Miller graduated she took over for her sister.
Trains were a common sight in Lake City when Miller lived there. She said she’d always walk down to the railroad track and smell the fumes.
“I loved that railroad track,” she said. “It was a fun time.”
Though some of the buildings that were standing back then are still around, Miller said others have changed. She said the post office used to be on the corner of the main street and there was a huge log in the city park that was a trademark at the time.
Miller said she saw her first Western movie in the city park. The movie was projected onto a nearby building and Miller said she watched it with her brothers.
“That was really something,” she said.
A month before she graduated from Merritt High School, Miller said she and a group of friends skipped school for a day. When the group returned, she said they were caught and had to write the U.S. Constitution as punishment.
Though Miller completed the task, she was told to rewrite it because of her poor penmanship. Miller got upset and quit school.
She would eventually graduate from Merritt High School and met a man named Sherm at a dance hall in 1939.
Two years later, the couple got married and had two children. Sherm passed away in 1984.
“Sherm was one of a kind,” she said. “He was self-taught. He knew how to weld, and he could make and fix anything.”
The family moved to Merritt in 1944 and Miller said she worked at a five and dime store. In 1948, she began working at the Hunts Rexall Drug Store in Houghton Lake and would stay there until 1988.
Miller said she learned a lot while working at the store, including how to sell and communicate with people. After retiring, she was given a 10-day trip to Hawaii.
Miller would move to Higgins Lake in 1992, before settling into an apartment complex in Roscommon. She has lived in the complex for seven years.
Sports have kept the 100-year-old busy over the years. Miller said she roots for Michigan basketball because she remembers watching the team’s current head coach, Juwan Howard, play in the Final Four in the early 1990s.
Miller cheers for Michigan State, too, and likes their team more because she has a friend who graduated from the university. She also enjoys watching the Detroit Tigers.
“I always wanted to play outside and be healthy, and I still want that,” she said.
Healthy and happiness are her secrets to living to 100. Miller said she exercises and enjoys talking to people whenever she can.
“The main thing is to try to be happy all the time,” she said. “There’s no sense in being miserable and worrying about things you can’t do and can’t have. Be content with what you have.”
