Former Manton police chief dismissed from lawsuit filed by motel explosion victim

MANTON — A judge has ruled that former Manton Police Chief Mike Long can not be held liable in connection with a motel explosion that occurred in 2017.
In May, 26th Circuit Court Judge Edward Black ruled in favor of Long’s request to be removed from a lawsuit filed by Brian Adams, who was severely burned in the explosion.
Adams filed the lawsuit against Long, along with his (Adams’) mother Amanda Skardoutos, then-Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Johanna Carey, then-Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins, and four people the lawsuit claims were the owners and/or operators of the Green Mill Motel — Arthur Feyers, Patricia Feyers, John Thoel and Melissa Thoel.
Long joins several defendants that also have been dismissed from the lawsuit, including Elmore, Carey, Wiggins, and the Feyers.
At this time, defendants remaining in the lawsuit include Skardoutos and the Thoels.
On May 17, 2017, Adams was severely burned when a butane hash oil lab assembled by his mother exploded in their room at the Green Mill Motel around 4 a.m. He was 13 years old at the time.
Skardoutos later was sentenced to between 80 months and 10 years in prison for two child abuse convictions, and between 67 months and 10 years for an arson conviction. She currently is imprisoned at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.
In the lawsuit, Adams asks for a financial award in excess of $25,000 exclusive of costs, interest and attorney fees, in addition to an award of punitive damages.
Damages listed in the lawsuit include the following: Pain and suffering, grave physical injuries resulting in burns over 85% of his body, injuries to his trachea and lungs, mental anguish, emotional distress, fright and shock, humiliation and mortification; loss of wages and earning capacity; reasonable medical and hospital expenses; loss of society and companionship; and loss of financial support.
Adams’ lawsuit alleges that he’s suffered damages as a result of actions taken and not taken by the defendants.
The lawsuit lists three different counts, the first being “premises liability,” the second being “negligence” and the third being “violation of MCL 722.623.”
The first two counts pertain to Skardoutos, the Feyers and the Thoels, and claim that they are responsible for the conditions at the motel that led up to the explosion.
The Feyers filed a response to Adams’ lawsuit claiming that they do not own any interest in the Green Mill Motel and that at the time of the incident, the motel was sold on a land contract to John Thoel.
John Thoel has been found in default, as he has not responded to the lawsuit and Melissa Thoel has indicated she intends to represent herself at trial.
The lawsuit’s third count pertained to Long, Elmore, Carey and Wiggins, and claims that they were negligent in their duties to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect.
Elmore, Wiggins and Carey filed a response to the lawsuit arguing that they had no obligation to report under MCL 722.62 and also that they are protected by governmental and absolute immunity. Long also argued that he has governmental and absolute immunity.
In response to Long’s motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit, Adams filed an addendum arguing that Long “acted outside the scope of his authority and was not engaged in a governmental function when he failed to call child protective services on numerous occasions when he had reason to suspect child neglect of plaintiff.”
The lawsuit also contends that Long acted in a grossly negligent manner when he arrested Skardoutos on an outstanding warrant before the explosion occurred, and didn’t ensure the well-being of Adams or his brother, who were without supervision at the motel room for several days while their mother was in jail.
Long’s response to this claim was that his conduct didn’t rise to the level of gross negligence, nor were his actions the proximate cause of the explosion, which occurred some time after Skardoutos was released from jail and back with her children. The proximate cause of the explosion, Long argued, were the actions of Skardoutos.
