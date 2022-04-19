WEST BRANCH — A familiar face will be seeking the votes of Missaukee County voters as he seeks to fill the Michigan 36th Senate District seat.
On Monday, former 103rd District Rep. Joel Sheltrown announced he was seeking the senate seat after the district lines were redrawn to include Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties and parts of Bay and Manistee counties.
“One of the things missing from our State Capitol today is honest, direct communication with the people,” he said in a release. “I’ve always valued the opinions of others my entire life. It’s how you learn, and it’s a requirement of the job.”
Sheltrown is a Vietnam veteran and has owned and operated several businesses. He was first elected into the Michigan House in 2004, during his tenure served on the House tourism, outdoor recreation and natural resources committees. Sheltrown currently is vice president of governmental affairs at Elio Motors and Kapeesh. Both are national companies.
Sheltrown is Pro-Life and a member of the National Advisory Board of Democrats for Life of America. A life member, Sheltrown also continues to hold an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association and has served as chairman of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners.
According to a press release, if elected, Sheltrown will build upon his well-established record of robust oversight of the DNR in the House. He also will resume his leadership role in pushing for fair and reasonable tax reforms that address the inequities within the current tax structure.
Sheltrown also looks forward to introducing successful, innovative economic development policies and practices he has witnessed in other states while continuing his strong, unwavering advocacy for Biofuels to lower fuel prices and support farmers.
“We used to elect those who listened before they acted, who represented the people, not the political party. Remember, it’s our money they’re spending. What happened to Common Sense? I call it like I see it. Forget politics. It’s time to get back to voting for what’s best for northern Michigan,” Sheltrown said.
