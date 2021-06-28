LAKE CITY — William Donnelly Jr. is closing the case for good.
The 75-year-old attorney is retiring from law practice on Aug. 1 after serving the Wexford and Missaukee County communities for 46 years.
Since retiring from his prosecuting job back in April of 2015, Donnelly has been serving the people as a sole practitioner in Cadillac. However, this year he decided it was time to stop.
“I want to take this time as an opportunity to thank the people of Wexford and Missaukee County for trusting me to handle very important work that they’ve had for the last 46 plus years,‘ Donnelly said.
“I am thankful for the people that blessed me with that trust and, I also want to let them know that I’m going to stop this job here on the first of August because it’s time.‘
Born in 1945 to parents William Donnelly Sr. and Frances, Donnelly has always had a strong connection to Cadillac. His father was also born in Cadillac, right down Mitchell Street in 1899, and three of his children still reside in Wexford County, along with him and his wife, Faye.
Growing up, Donnelly enjoyed the natural beauty of the area with Lake Cadillac near his home. He also liked the people as he had the opportunity to go with his father around town and meet the townsfolk. To this day, Donnelly said the people are part of the reason he stuck around for so many years.
“They’re Midwestern,‘ Donnelly said. “They’re honest. They work hard. They still trust people.‘
After graduating from Cadillac High School in 1963, Donnelly attended MSU and graduated with a bachelor’s of science in zoology in 1967. At the age of 22, Donnelly was drafted into the military in 1968 to fight in Vietnam.
After enlisting, Donnelly got the opportunity to attend Officers Candidate School (OCS) to become a combat engineer. After six months in OCS, he graduated and achieved the rank of 2nd lieutenant.
After serving for 34 months, Donnelly left the military and rejoined citizen life. Having survived the war, Donnelly said he felt like he owed God something and converted to Christianity.
“Going to Vietnam was a big part of my conversion to Christianity, because when I, fortunately, got back, no holes in any place and no obvious mental problems,‘ Donnelly said. “I knew I had been spared.‘
“I knew that I had been granted something that I didn’t deserve because I was no better or smarter than the people that didn’t make it. I knew that.‘
Upon his return to Cadillac, Donnelly took on various jobs involving construction and painting houses. However, a career in law wasn’t something he was considering until his cousin recommended it to him.
With her recommendation in mind and his GI bill in hand, Donnelly decided to apply to the Detroit College of Law (now the MSU College of Law). Though he didn’t see himself as a lawyer, he needed something to do post-Vietnam.
“I did not see myself as a lawyer,‘ Donnelly said. “I went because I didn’t have anything else to do.‘
In December of 1974, he graduated from Detroit with a Juris Doctor, a three-year professional degree. Even after graduating from law school, Donnelly said he still didn’t see himself as a lawyer. However, with his conversion to Christianity, he believed God was guiding him and this was the path He had planned for him.
“As a continuing part of God’s providence in my life, there was a path, something to do,‘ Donnelly said. “God’s providence got me through Vietnam. There was a path that didn’t blow up in front of me.‘
Fresh out of law school, Donnelly was able to land a job with the help of his father at Korn and Burns, a local law firm. Donnelly said he hadn’t even been notified if he had passed the bar exam or filled out a resume. However, he was still able to land the job and received mentorship from Jack Korn and Bob Burns for three years.
In 1978, Donnelly became a sole practitioner and took on general civil cases such as custody disputes, property matters, and wills. In the early 1980s, Donnelly became the assistant prosecutor for Wexford County. After 14 years, the opportunity to become the Missaukee County prosecutor arose, and Donnelly took it.
From 2001 to Apr. 2015, Donnelly took some of the most difficult cases Missaukee County had to offer, such as homicides and drug cases. Donnelly said he didn’t enjoy arguing or fighting as an attorney. He only wanted to get a fair result and help the people who had done wrong.
“What I really cherish about my years as a prosecutor is the people that come up to me now and throughout the years that I’ve had to bring an action to help them realize that they’ve done something wrong and they treat me well,‘ Donnelly said.
“They’re glad to see me and they greet me, they smile because I think the reason is they realize they needed some additional structure in their life at that time, and I was the face that caused that to be associated with getting that structure and I’m really, really happy about that.‘
Due to his Christian values, Donnelly avoided using the word “proud‘ to describe his feelings about his time as a prosecutor. Instead, he used a different word: satisfied.
“I’m happy and satisfied with the job I did as a prosecutor, which was frequently very, very difficult,‘ Donnelly said.
Outside of the courtroom, Donnelly enjoyed running to relieve stress. He became the track coach for Northern Michigan Christian in 2004 and helped bring back their cross-country program a few years later.
During his 15-year coaching career, Donnelly helped many runners to reach state competitions in different running and field events. While he gave all the credit to the kids, he said he did enjoy his time with them. He also believed running would prepare them for the tough road ahead, known as life.
“I tell the kids ‘running is hard.’ I said ‘you know what, life is hard and this prepares you for life. Handling adversity prepares you for life,’ ‘ Donnelly said. “If you can do that, show up for four events in this weather, that and a little bit of Jesus is going to make me believe you’re going to be successful in this life, got what it takes.‘
With his retirement from law practice on the horizon, Donnelly said he still has plans to continue helping the community while spending more time with his family.
“I want to continue to help people,‘ Donnelly said. “I’m not sure in what facet and I’m looking forward to the freedom working more around our home place.‘
Looking back, Donnelly didn’t expect to be practicing law for 46 years. However, he was appreciative to the community for trusting him as long as they did.
“I’m deeply appreciated and I feel like me and my family have been blessed by God to have the opportunities that I’ve had to serve people,‘ Donnelly said. “I’m humbled by it, really am.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.