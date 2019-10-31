Former nurse has been giving away toothbrushes on Halloween for 40 years

CADILLAC — On the day every year when oral health takes a back seat to sugary overindulgence, Rosemary Pranger is an unassuming light in the darkness.
For more than 40 years, the 89-year-old Cadillac resident and former registered nurse has used Halloween as an opportunity to hand out toothbrushes and toothpaste to trick-or-treaters.
Pranger and her late husband, Robert — who was a former mayor of Cadillac — began the tradition around the time their son, Rory, enrolled in college to study dentistry; he later became a periodontist.
Coming from a medically inclined family, Pranger said handing out toothbrushes and toothpaste instead of candy was a way for her to promote healthy habits and still have fun on Halloween.
It might seem a bit counter intuitive but Pranger said kids never look disappointed or upset when she gives them dental hygiene products instead of sweets.
“The kids are happy to have them,‘ Pranger said. “The teenagers, as well. We try to make it a lot of fun.‘
Pranger’s daughter, Kelley Hamlet, orders the toothbrushes in bulk for her mother. They are orange and black, featuring a message of “Happy Halloween.‘ She orders both “little kid‘ and “big kid‘ size toothbrushes.
Some years, Pranger said she’s given out as many as 300 toothbrushes and toothpastes in a single night. This year, Hamlet said they are anticipating giving out between 200 and 300.
Shying away from the spotlight, Pranger said she was never looking for any sort of attention by going against the grain on Halloween, when most households are content to adhere to the familiar tradition of handing out candy to every kid that knocks on the door.
“You try to help people in any way you can,‘ Pranger said. “That’s really the purpose. It wasn’t for my glory but for the benefit of the kids and their parents. Lord willing, we can continue to do this.‘
