Former Osceola County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty on child sex, drug crimes

REED CITY — A former Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy pleaded guilty to child pornography and drug offenses Friday in Osceola County's 49th District Court.
Andrew Christian Wernette, 39, of Reed City pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, larceny in a building, possession of morphine, possession of Oxycontin and maintaining a drug house for his connection with an incident on June 30, 2014, in Richmond Township.
As part of the plea, charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive activity and delivery or manufacture of morphine will be dismissed when Wernette is sentenced in March.
He faces up to 25 years in prison on the two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime conviction.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case following a request from the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office due to a conflict of interest, according to a press release from the AG's office.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he was made aware of the situation and received the investigation last September before it was handed off to the AG's office. Badovinac also confirmed none of the victims in the abusive materials were local children.
“The crimes this defendant has now pled guilty to are extremely disturbing,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Children must never be taken advantage of and this office will take aggressive action to ensure the laws that protect them are enforced and those individuals who exploit minors or support that immoral behavior are punished.”
A tip provided to authorities led to the execution of a search warrant, which allowed police to discover more than 100 images and videos of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone, according to the AG's office. It also led authorities to the discovery of drugs that were illegally in Wernette’s possession.
Wernette used his position as a deputy in charge of the drug take back program at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to procure various medications meant to be disposed of for his personal use, according to the AG's office.
Michigan State Police conducted the investigation and arrested Wernette on Sept. 14, 2020. A call seeking more information from Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool was made but not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.