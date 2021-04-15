REED CITY —A Reed City man and former Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy will spend more than three years in prison, at least, after he was sentenced on child pornography and drug offenses Wednesday in Osceola County's 49th District Court.
Andrew Christian Wernette, 39, of Reed City was sentenced to between three years and four months to 25 years in prison for guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and between three years and four months to 20 years in prison for a guilty plea to using a computer to commit a crime. He also was sentenced to between three years and four months and 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity and between 8.5 months and seven years for a guilty plea to distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material.
He also was sentenced by Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy to between 8.5 months and four years for a guilty plea to larceny in a building and 5.5 months to two years in prison for guilty pleas to possession of morphine, possession of Oxycontin and maintaining a drug house.
Wernette pleaded guilty to the charges in February for his connection with an incident on June 30, 2014, in Richmond Township. As part of the February plea, charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive activity and delivery or manufacture of morphine were dismissed.
Michigan Attorney Generals Office First Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Donna Pendergast urged Hill-Kennedy to sentence Wernette with consecutive sentences as the using a computer to commit a crime offense allowed for that type of sentencing.
Hill-Kennedy, however, didn't think that was appropriate and the potential 45 years prison sentence was "disproportionate" to the crimes committed. Hill-Kennedy said there was no indication Wernette acted toward any children directly. The children depicted in the material he was found to have were missing children suspected of being in human trafficking situations.
While he didn't directly come into contact with the children or perform any acts, Hill-Kennedy said just being a consumer of such materials doesn't get you off the hook. He also said he brought shame to the sheriff's office and for some residents may have brought trust issues.
Hill-Kennedy said what he did was serious but didn't rise to the level of abusing or assaulting children or murder. For that reason, he said he was going to have all the sentences served concurrently.
Wernette also spoke before Hill-Kennedy rendered his sentence.
He started his statement by telling the judge that he understands that the situation he found himself in was no one's fault but his own. He also said he understood there was a punishment that went along with it. Wernette also told Hill-Kennedy he was aware the caused a great deal of pain to his family, friend and former coworkers.
"I have a desire to change. I look forward to using the programs and services that are available to me to further my progress toward becoming a better person," he said. "I have a strong support system. My wife, mother and father. Everyone is behind me and still with me. I appreciate that."
He concluded by telling Hill-Kennedy that he respected whatever decision for sentencing he made.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case following a request from the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office due to a conflict of interest, according to a press release from the AG's office.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he was made aware of the situation and received the investigation last September before it was handed off to the AG's office. Badovinac also confirmed none of the victims in the abusive materials were local children.
A tip provided to authorities led to the execution of a search warrant, which allowed police to discover more than 100 images and videos of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone, according to the AG's office. It also led authorities to the discovery of drugs that were illegally in Wernette’s possession.
Wernette used his position as a deputy in charge of the drug take back program at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to procure various medications meant to be disposed of for his personal use, according to the AG's office.
Michigan State Police conducted the investigation and arrested Wernette on Sept. 14, 2020.
