Former physician hopes to open marijuana business in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Ask anybody involved in the application process for marijuana businesses in Cadillac, and they'll quickly clarify that nothing is guaranteed.
"This is a competitive application process," noted Robert McCurren, a former emergency room physician who lives in Ann Arbor but has worked in Cadillac. He says he became "a believer" in cannabis after his wife, who later died in 2015, had breast cancer in her 30s and again in her 40s. She used cannabis for pain, nausea control and appetite stimulation.
"It was critical to her survival," McCurren said.
When McCurren started looking for a career change, he partnered with a cousin, his new wife, and others to create a "vertically integrated cannabis company" with the goal of opening growing, processing and adult-use provisioning centers in Michigan.
By the end of 2020, McCurren says they hope to have four to five stores open, and they want one of them to be in Cadillac.
But before McCurren and his partners or any other marijuana businesses can operate in the city, they'll have to get approved for a special use license (they already have a license from the state).
They'll have to compete for those city licenses during an application period that is open now through February 28, 2020.
Meanwhile, the ordinances allowing marijuana businesses, recreational and medical, to operate in Cadillac are in flux.
Though the city approved an ordinance in September that will allow recreational and medical marijuana establishments and a zoning ordinance in November that specifies how and where the businesses can operate, the city is already looking to tweak those ordinances.
In January, city council will hold a public hearing regarding allowing two different applicants to operate two different marijuana businesses from the same building, such as a strip mall or other large building.
McCurren is hoping for an additional change.
As is, Cadillac's ordinances do not specifically allow for one business to receive both a medical and recreational license for one store — in other words, customers won't be able to enter one store and ask for both types of marijuana.
The city is allowing two businesses to receive medical marijuana licenses and two to receive recreational licenses, with the idea that it would be better for customers if there were some competition in town.
But there's nothing in the ordinance that specifically allows one store to have both a recreational and a medical license.
Without permission to sell both medical and recreational marijuana from one facility, profitability is in doubt.
The economics of it won't work, McCurren said. If a business can't sell both recreational and medical marijuana, the retail store would likely fail.
In part, that's because the industry is facing a shortage in adult-use (recreational) marijuana because they are making sure the medical side is supplied with cannabis first.
For McCurren, the medical side of the business is part of his mission.
“It’s important that we have strong quality controls and that products are created with a high level of quality and consistency‘ so people get the benefits of cannabis and avoid the downsides, he told the Cadillac News.
During a public hearing in November regarding the city's adoption of marijuana zoning ordinances, McCurren and one of his partners, Rob Hynes, identified the site of the Mitchell Street News and Video as a possible site; they have a purchase agreement for the property.
Hynes and McCurren spoke then about the importance of getting marijuana regulations right the first time, stressing that it helps keep the businesses locally owned and operated.
McCurren told the Cadillac News in a subsequent phone interview that the company has no out-of-state funding.
As the marijuana industry grows, McCurren says other, related businesses will grow.
“As you grow it, you end up attracting other elements of the business,‘ like more growing, testing, processing facilities, he said. Then legal and accounting firms might see more work, too.
There's "huge potential for additional employment," McCurren said. He said his company plans to have a "local partner" to run the Cadillac store, if they are awarded a license.
McCurren's isn't the only business considering applying for licenses in Cadillac.
Lume, the owners of Lit in Evart, have expressed interest.
“We are interested in Cadillac, and we’re currently pursuing an adult-use license," Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume Cannabis Company, said in an emailed statement. "We hope to be in Cadillac soon.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.