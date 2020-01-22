EVART — Less than two months after stepping down from her position as Reed City School District Superintendent, Myra Munroe has found a new home at Evart Public Schools.
In a unanimous vote, the Evart Board of Education supported the appointment of Munroe as the fifth and sixth-grade special education teacher on Monday, Jan. 14.
With her special education certification, Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard said Munroe brings quite a bit of knowledge and expertise to the table.
“I have worked closely with Myra for many years and I have learned a lot from her,‘ Howard said. “She has helped me with many things in the special education world that I would not have even considered, if I am being completely honest.‘
Munroe will be the first fully certified special education teacher the district has had at the middle school level in four years, Howard said.
“We are very excited to have her on board,‘ Howard said. “We have had that position open for a really long time.‘
This move comes after Munroe resigned from her position as Reed City Schools superintendent in November when the Reed City School Board of Education decided it wanted to go in a different leadership direction.
This resignation caused a stir of controversy but Howard said she is not worried about that.
“There has been a lot of speculation and when I have asked about it, I have never gotten a straight answer,‘ she said. “But with this being a new hire, I have to send out a disclosure form and one of the questions asked is if there has been any misconduct at her previous place of employment. Now, you could lie on that but it is the law, to be honest. I certainly wouldn’t lie on one. So with that being said, I am not worried about Myra coming on.‘
Though Howard agreed this was an interesting transition from Munroe’s previous position, she said it is all about getting back to where it all started.
“For (Myra), I think, it is about getting back to her roots,‘ she said. “When things don’t go how you planned, it can help to get back to why you started the career in the first place. The kids can be the best healing a person can need.‘
Munroe did not wish to comment on her new position at the Evart Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.