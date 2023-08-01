LANSING — A former Republican attorney general candidate and state representative have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election, according to court records.
Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday afternoon, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit.
Lynch also confirmed that Daire Rendon, a former state representative from Lake City, was also arraigned Tuesday.
The Cadillac News reached out to Rendon on Tuesday but has not yet heard back.
Those charged in Michigan are the latest facing legal consequences for alleged crimes committed after embracing Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
DePerno, who has been named by investigators as a “prime instigator” in the case, has previously denied wrongdoing and has accused the state attorney general of “weaponizing her office.”
DePerno could not be reached immediately for comment by phone on Tuesday.
Five vote tabulators were taken from three counties in Michigan to a hotel room, according to documents released last year by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Investigators found that the tabulators were broken into and “tests” were performed on the equipment. They said that DePerno was there.
Because Nessel ran against DePerno in 2022, she secured a special prosecutor who wouldn’t have a conflict of interest in the case and could operate independently.
That special prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, has been reviewing the investigation and considering charges since September. He convened a grand jury in March to determine whether criminal indictments should be issued, according to court documents.
Charges were slow to come in the case, in part because prosecutors wanted clarification from a judge about what constitutes illegal possession of a voting machine. Some of the defendants argued that local clerks gave them permission to take the machines.
In July, a state judge ruled that it’s a felony to take a machine without a court order or permission directly from the Secretary of State’s office.
That felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Rendon told the Cadillac News last year that it’s true that she contacted clerks in Northern Michigan, including Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, about accessing vote tabulator machines following the 2020 general election.
“I asked if people would be open to having someone look at them,” said Rendon, who added that her intention was to have experts verify the results to ensure they weren’t tampered with or altered in any way.
“There’s no harm in asking a question,” Rendon said. “I’ve never seen anything in the law that says you can’t ... at least there didn’t used to be.”
In February 2022, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that she asked the Attorney General and State Police to investigate reports her office received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.
At least one unnamed third party allegedly gained inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives used in Richfield Township and Roscommon County, which could require the equipment to be replaced at taxpayer expense.
When asked last year if she was being questioned by investigators about the issue, Rendon said she hadn’t been made aware of it. She added that she doesn’t believe she did anything wrong, since she wasn’t given access to any of the machines she asked about.
“I’ve never touched a voting machine,” said Rendon, who has been outspoken in her belief that the election results in Michigan were rigged in favor of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Rendon has maintained this belief despite a GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion that citizens should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “true results,” and that inaccuracies in the initial vote tally were caused by human error.
In June 2020, Rendon issued a press release stating that, “Many Michigan voters believe that the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion was formed without a proper investigation, and so I encourage attorneys in Michigan and beyond to pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.”
Rendon told the Cadillac News that around this time she was contacted by a pair of IT experts who completed an assessment of the committee’s report and found discrepancies. She said they also found evidence that Antrim County machines contained internal modems and that data from the machines was being sent to outside IP addresses.
Based on these alleged findings, Rendon announced she was in “receipt of evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election,” although she added later that she was not personally in possession of the evidence and wouldn’t know how to decipher it, even if she was.
While she couldn’t recall for certain, Rendon said the requests she made to clerks asking for access to voting tabulators likely had something to do with the investigation being conducted by the IT experts who contacted her in 2020.
She added that she wasn’t necessarily concerned that the election results would be skewed in the 103rd District but was interested in finding out if evidence of voter fraud could be detected in the machines and linked to other cases.
When asked if she understood why people might be uncomfortable with a third party attempting to gain access to vote tabulators — with the implication being that they may be able to alter the results in some way — Rendon said she couldn’t see how anyone could come to that conclusion in her case, since she isn’t an IT expert with knowledge on how to perform such an operation.
“I’m not a cyber engineer,” said Rendon, who added that it’s a moot point anyway, since the election results were already collected and finalized at that time and to change them would be pointless.
Rendon also contends that the public should have full access to the tabulators to ensure the election results were completely legitimate; as it is now, Rendon said many people in her district feel their votes weren’t counted and are disillusioned with the democratic process and may not vote in future elections.
“I wish the AG had looked into what happened in the 2020 election with the same zeal as she’s looking at those who are trying to find out what happened,” Rendon said. “We’re living in a time of ‘don’t look behind the curtain.’ Elections are supposed to be constitutionally protected. People should know their vote is protected and their vote is right. Those machines should be able to be looked at by the voters.”
In August 2020, state Democrats called for an investigation into allegations that Rendon used her position on the House of Representatives to improperly gain access to voting machines
Rendon told the Cadillac News at that time that the call by Democrats to investigate her was based purely on “accusations” and no actual evidence.
While Rendon would neither confirm nor deny she told clerks in the 103rd District (including in Missaukee County), that she was acting on behalf of the House of Representatives when asking for access to their tabulators, she did say that accusations against her were based on “hearsay.”
“Nobody has proof of anything,” Rendon said. “The Democrats make accusations all the time that people are supposed to defend against ... They’re great at making accusations.”
Rendon added that she thinks the call for an investigation was a partisan move to detract attention away from what the Democrats are doing, and to create some political theater ahead of the November midterm election.
“The Democrats are rattling their bones because they have nothing to run on,” Rendon said. “Except going after people that are looking for the truth ... the people in my district support me a lot. I can’t imagine representing anyone else. It’s been a real honor to be here.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement in response to the news that DePerno and Rendon had been charged.
“We know the 2020 Presidential Election in Michigan was the most heavily scrutinized election in American history, and every audit and review found the election to be secure, fair, and accurate to the will of the voters. The alleged actions by these defendants, and others, who worked to erode trust in our election system caused undeniable harm to our democracy.
“A grand jury indictment requires a prosecutor to meet a much higher threshold than the more routine charging process in Michigan. In this instance, the special prosecutor took the additional, extraordinary measure of seeking a court ruling on the legality of at least one of the charges prior to closing the presentation of the facts in order to secure the indictments.
“These allegations are incredibly serious and unprecedented. The 2024 presidential election will soon be upon us. The lies espoused by attorneys involved in this matter, and those who worked in concert with them across the nation, wreaked havoc and sowed distrust within our democratic institutions and processes. We hope for swift justice in the courts, and that the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission takes a sincere and sober assessment of the actions of the attorneys involved in the campaign of circulating disinformation about our elections and any related criminal activities. Lawyers who utilize their professional licenses to undermine our democracy and violate the law have no business practicing law in Michigan or any other state. Furthermore, every officeholder, including local clerks, sheriffs, and legislators, should be expected to uphold and abide by the law. Our democracy simply cannot survive further attacks from within these essential offices of local, county and state government.”
Paul Stablein, attorney for Matthew DePerno, issued the following statement in response to the charges:
"Today, Mr. DePerno was arraigned on four felony counts by a special assistant to the office of the attorney general. He categorically denies any wrongdoing and firmly asserts that these charges are unfounded and lack merit.
"The indictment arises from a court ordered forensic investigation of the Antrim County election where Mr. DePerno uncovered significant security flaws. He maintains his innocence and firmly believes that these charges are not based upon any actual truth and are motivated primarily by politics rather than evidence.
"He is confident that justice will prevail, and he looks forward to the date when his innocence will be demonstrated in a court of law.
"He calls on the people of the State of Michigan to stand with him during this time as he remains dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice."
