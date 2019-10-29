Former teacher, mayor, passes away

MCBAIN — Richard Scheanwald was a teacher who taught teachers.
Scheanwald, who taught at McBain Rural Agricultural School for 37 years, passed away Oct. 20.
The social studies and history teacher taught some students who went on to have entire careers as educators in the very school where they had once been students.
Educators Harvey Lucas and Joel Bronkema, both retired now, were once students of Scheanwald’s.
Both describe him as fair and knowledgeable.
“I don’t think we as students at that time appreciated his experience and expertise,‘ Lucas said, citing Scheanwald’s experience as a bombardier gunner in WWII.
“He was fun to be around, he had a good sense of humor, he loved kids, and he was extremely fair with the students,‘ Bronkema told the Cadillac News.
When Lucas returned to McBain Rural Agricultural School as a teacher, Scheanwald kept teaching Lucas.
“He was a very calming, steady pillar. When I came back to teach in McBain, he and some other teachers that I had had previously took it upon themselves to instruct me as a new teacher,‘ Lucas said. “Some of the instructions were very good and some of it was in humor.‘
Lucas, who taught music and eventually became director of technology, said he used some of the instructional and classroom management techniques that Scheanwald shared with him throughout his career.
“He was a very, very vital part of the education during that time,‘ said Bronkema, who retired as principal of the high school and middle school in 2018.
Scheanwald’s served his community outside of school, too.
He was McBain’s mayor during the formation of the industrial park that now provides jobs to the McBain area.
“The city had no land and no money, and so, with his leadership, we made several tips to Lansing to create a Tax Increment Financing Authority, a TIFA, and made it happen,‘ said Lucas, who served on city council alongside Scheanwald.
Even after Scheanwald’s retirement, Bronkema would see him around town from time to time, often when Scheanwald was walking to his mailbox.
“I just really enjoyed him. He made a very big contribution to our community,‘ Bronkema said. “It was a very, very enjoyable experience to be part of his life.‘
