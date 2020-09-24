EVART — Last week, an employee of Ventra Evart LLC filed unfair labor practice charges against the union serving company employees.
Meagan Holmes is alleging union officials for United Auto Workers Local 2270 illegally ignored her request to cut off dues deductions from her paycheck and are still seizing money from her, according to a press release from the National Right to Work Foundation. The charges were filed last week with Region 7 of the National Labor Relations Board in Detroit, and Holmes is utilizing free legal aid from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, according to the press release.
The National Labor Relations Board is the federal agency charged with enforcing the National Labor Relations Act. In 2013, Michigan enacted Right to Work protections for its public and private sector workers.
Holmes works as an inspector for Ventra Evart. In her charge, it states, on May 18, she submitted to UAW a letter resigning her union membership and requesting to end dues deductions. However, according to her filing, union officials never responded and "continues to accept money deducted from her paycheck."
Holmes charge argues the union violated her rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which guarantees private-sector workers the "right to refrain from any or all" union activities.
