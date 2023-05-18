CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac is in the midst of overhauling its zoning map and in June, the public will get a chance to provide feedback on the proposed changes.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said a forum will be held June 13 at the new Utilities Department Training facility at the wellfield headquarters on 44 Road.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m.
During the event, a presentation will be given regarding major changes to the zoning ordinance and the proposed zoning map also will be on display.
Wallace recently told council members that the proposed zoning text has been completed but they’ve been waiting for it to be formatted. He added that they’ve also been waiting for the new zoning map graphic to be finalized, at which point it will be unveiled to the public.
Interest regarding the city’s rezoning process has increased considerably in the last several months, following a number of discussions centered around the impact of short-term rentals.
Residents, both for and against short-term rentals being allowed in residential districts, have approached the city council and asked for some clarity on the issue.
Wallace has said that the zoning map overhaul process would be the ideal opportunity for council to discuss short-term rental policy and enforcement when these types of properties operate in violation of the ordinance — something that has happened on multiple occasions.
To clarify the city’s existing zoning policy, Wallace also recently re-released a memorandum outlining where exactly short-term rentals currently are allowed.
Based on an analysis of the city’s existing zoning ordinance, Wallace said he reached the conclusion that short-term rentals were only permitted in the TS (tourist service) and B-1 and B-2 (auxiliary and general business) districts. In the TS-1, TS-2 and B-1 districts, they are “permitted by right” and in the B-2 District, they are permitted by special use permit.
In a nutshell, that means that short-term rentals are only allowed in the downtown area, in Cadillac West, and in a handful of sporadic locations in various other parts of the city.
At the time the city zoning ordinance was written, the rental of housing units either within a home or including an entire home through the use of an online platform such as AirBnb or VRBO was not anticipated or addressed, Wallace wrote in his memo.
Details of the proposed zoning changes have not been released, although Wallace commented during an April city council meeting that the current zoning descriptors, such as B-1 and B-2, will be altered. Wallace mentioned that two of the new descriptors will be “Downtown Core” and “Downtown,” for instance.
This particular change would affect the short-term rental policy in Cadillac. An example of this is a property on Pine Street near the Book Nook that had been operating as a short-term rental in an OS-2 zoning district, which is illegal. Under the proposed zoning change, this property would be reclassified in the “Downtown” district, where short-term renting is permitted by right.
Keep reading the Cadillac News to learn more details of the rezoning as they become available.
