Foster Closet receives grant to provide clothing, hygiene products for boys

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Men’s Giving Circle recently provided Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee county with funds to purchase new clothing and hygiene products for young men.
Foster Closet is a community resource for families who need help offsetting the cost of clothing their foster children, and with a $1,000 grant from the Men’s Giving Circle, the organization will now be able to add some popular brands to their stock.
Families in need often have to turn to their local resources for their everyday items, and at times, it can be easy for foster children’s’ peers to notice the difference. Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee Volunteer Coordinator Tiffany Bell said that by making brands like Adidas, Hollister, Axe and Old Spice more accessible, it will help boys in foster care feel more comfortable.
“Our goal was to be able to help boys in care to be able to fit in at school with the personal hygiene products, as well as more fashionable clothing,” she said. “The goal is that they don’t stick out, like ‘Oh, yeah, that’s a foster kid.’”
Items like shower gel, after shave, shampoo and body spray have already been purchased and made available for families. A selection of new shirts is on its way to the store as well.
Foster Closet recently held a back-to-school event that included some stylish clothing donated from the community. Bell said the kids really enjoyed the opportunity to pick out new outfits, and it was a sign that there should be a continued focus on offering popular clothing and hygiene products.
The Wexford-Missaukee branch of Foster Closet of Michigan also caters to a larger population of teens than most.
Bell said she and her fellow board members want foster kids to feel that they’re no different from their peers. It’s one less thing for them to worry about.
“They’re being placed generally in a home that they’re not familiar with,” she said. “And so this just gives them something that is like everybody else in the time that their life is not like anybody else’s.”
Bell said more information about Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee, and upcoming events, can be found through the organization’s Facebook page.
