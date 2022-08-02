Foster honored by Kiwanis

Career woman and entrepreneur Nancy Foster was recently honored by the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac for her dedication to community service.
Foster has been a Kiwanis member since 2000 and recently completed her third term as club president. She now serves on the board, where she provides valued leadership.
“Nancy is always at the forefront, demonstrating her value to our Club,” said Tom Talluto. “She can be found at many project events, including participation at the Memorial Field Kiwanis concession stand and highway cleanup events.”
Raised in Hazel Park, Michigan, Foster studied dental hygiene at Ferris State University, where she met her husband Pat. The couple married in 1980. Later Foster earned a master’s degree in career and technical education while working as a dental assistant. She opened a business in Rockford, Michigan, in dental human resources.
In 1999 the Foster l moved to Cadillac when she became the Dean of Computer Information and Technology with Baker College. Next, she earned a Doctorate in education leadership.
Since retiring from Baker College in 2016 she has become a real estate agent.
Pat Foster is a retiree from the Cadillac Fire Department and has been a friend of the Cadillac Kiwanis for many years. The couple raised three children and are active members of St. Mary Episcopal Church in Cadillac.
