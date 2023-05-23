May is National Foster Care Month and Joshua Byard, 21, who grew up in a home with foster children, is on the board of the Foster Closet of Michigan, Wexford Missaukee.
“My parents fostered,” Byard said. “Even through the hardships that come with it, there was so much love. As I matured, I could say this is something we can do and should do.”
Byard works full-time delivering furniture for VanDrie Home Furnishings.
“So often when I talk about it ... I get a blank stare,” he said. “I try to raise awareness ... of the need in our community. It is something I’m called to do, that’s the big thing ... being aware of how you can help.”
Anne and Jim Byard of Lake City are the parents of four grown children. In addition, more than 30 children have lived in the safety of their home. Four of them became family members through adoption.
“I have a love for kids,” Anne said. “God put this compassion into my heart ... they just want to experience a family and the joy of being loved.”
The Byards have found that the key is consistency “for keeping things under control.”
“All the kids have challenges because they’ve had severe trauma and it creeps up,” Anne said. “The relationship with them is key. They know you are going to be there and will not walk away from them. That’s the way to show them love.”
The couple now cares for five teenagers, one boy and four girls “who never had a dad.”
“It’s been good for them to interact with a dad,” Anne said. “They never had an appropriate dad figure and they didn’t know how that works. Jim is steady for them and he treats them in an honorable way. He’s kind.”
The generous love the family gives is appreciated. Anne recalled some of the comments their kids have shared: “I never knew what it was like to be part of a family; I know that I am loved and cared for and I don’t have to worry about what happens tomorrow or where I will live or the chaos in my household; I can go to school and just be a kid.”
The Foster Closet of Michigan, Wexford Missaukee
Anne is the board treasurer and a volunteer at the Foster Closet, a place where foster parents and kids can shop for stylish new and gently-used clothes. There are also personal care products, blankets and pillows, shoes and school supplies. New underwear and socks are always in demand. It’s a place where kids can pick out new outfits and fit in at school.
The closet is open for all foster care and adoptive parents, plus parents with relative placements and who serve as guardians.
“If you are taking care of a child that isn’t yours, we want to serve you and the kids,” Anne said.
During May, donations can be dropped off at the Mesick Public Library, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Foster Closet is located at the Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene, 1125 E. Division St., Cadillac.
To make a shopping appointment, call 231-429-7098.
To learn more about foster parenting, call 855-MICHKIDS.
In Michigan there are about 10,000 children in Foster Care and nearly 200 children who need an adoptive family.
