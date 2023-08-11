Brown Bag Campaign

Today readers will find a small brown bag or envelope inside the Cadillac News as part of the annual Brown Bag campaign. The little bag reminds us that donations can help foster parents provide some extras for children who often leave their homes quickly — with only a few personal items stuffed into plastic bags or brown paper bags.

Child and Family Services helps hundred of children from more than 20 counties across Northern Michigan in times of crisis, challenge and transition. To donate online or to learn more visit: cfsnwmi.org/brownbag. For information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call (231) 946-8975.