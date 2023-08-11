CADILLAC — Meet Amy and Tom young, the parents of five biological children and adoptive parents to five more that came into their home through foster care.
This is how the couple began dedicating their lives to help children in need of temporary and permanent homes.
When she was a young mom with two little boys, Amy spent a lot of time visiting her parents.
“When I moved out, they started foster parenting,” she said. “I was there all the time and they had a lot of kids in and out. At that time I was a hairdresser. My dream back then was to open my own salon.”
Amy recalled the moment when that dream began to change.
“I was at mom’s and this little girl came up to me and asked, ‘Would you be my mom?’ She was only five ... “
That night Amy couldn’t sleep thinking about all the kids like this little child looking for a mom. When she discussed her concern with her husband, they agreed. They would become foster parents.
They eventually added five children to their family through foster care adoption.
“When most of our kids were moving into adulthood, suddenly we had all this extra space again,” she said. So they decided to reopen their foster care license.
Just before their license was approved, Tom suffered a stroke. He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital and “it was a nightmare,” Amy said. She was told there was a small chance of survival because too much time had lapsed between the stroke and his arrival.
Before he went into surgery, Tom looked at Amy and said, “Don’t worry, we’re going to be OK. We’ve got more kids to help.”
Tom’s recovery was considered “miraculous” by many.
“Tom had major brain surgery,” Amy said. “And he walked out of the hospital. He was just standing there in the waiting room. He’s doing great.”
Six months ago the Young’s foster care license was reopened. Today, they are fostering a sibling group of four young children. In addition, their youngest two are still at home.
“It’s a little chaotic from time to time,” she said. “It’s not perfect. Don’t make us sound like saints. We try our best to love those little kids and do a good job every day. It’s a big change for our 6-year-old and 9-year-old. We just keep working through teaching them to be kind and compassionate.”
The Youngs are surrounded by the support of their family and their church family.
“Sometimes I put pressure on myself to make everything go perfectly,” she said. “But that’s not what matters. I wake up every day and I pray that God will help me to love them like Jesus does. We’re not perfect ... we just do our best. That’s what it means to be a foster parent.”
For Amy, there are difficult transitions to work through with the foster kids. But the rewards are many, sweet precious moments, especially in the morning.
“They are so adorable in the morning,” she said. “The foster kids want to snuggle and they just crawl all over me. Why do they keep stealing my heart? Every day. They steal my heart.”
Today readers will find a small brown bag or envelope inside the Cadillac News as part of the annual Brown Bag campaign. The little bag reminds us that donations can help foster parents provide some extras for children who often leave their homes quickly — with only a few personal items stuffed into plastic bags or brown paper bags. Child and Family Services helps hundred of children from more than 20 counties across Northern Michigan in times of crisis, challenge and transition. To donate online or to learn more visit: cfsnwmi.org/brownbag. For information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call (231) 946-8975.
